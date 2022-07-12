Amazon wants to give you free money for Prime Day 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 is packed full of millions of deals for Prime members only. If you’re not already a Prime member, be sure to sign up now. Best-selling products on sale for Prime Day include everything you can imagine, from TVs and laptops to consumer staples. As great as all those deals are, however, nothing beats the Prime Day Amazon Gift Cards deals that are available right now.

Seriously, who would pass up free money for Prime Day?!

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Remember, Prime Day is on July 12-13 this year. After that, all of these awesome deals will disappear.

Our favorite Prime Day 2022 deals

Before I get to the awesome Prime Day Amazon gift card deals I’m going to tell you about, let’s take a look at some of the hottest Prime Day 2022 sales happening right now.

There are so many spectacular deals out there today. But here’s my vote for the top 10 best Prime Day deals of 2022 (other than free money, of course):

That’s quite a list, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the hottest Prime Day deals right here.

Amazon Gift Card deals for Prime Day 2022

As you’ve seen, there are so many terrific sales you can shop right now. But those deals all have one thing in common. They’ll only appeal to people in search of those specific products.

Of course, there’s one deal that anyone and everyone needs to get: Free money!

Prime Day Amazon Gift Card deals are the type of offers that you’d have to be crazy to pass up. After all, why would anyone say no to free money?

There are several deals that get you free Amazon credit for Prime Day 2022. And the best part is that anyone and everyone who subscribes to Amazon Prime is eligible.

Prime Day Amazon Gift Card deals: Add $50, get $12.50

First and foremost, Amazon will give you a $12.50 credit if you spend at least $50 on an Amazon Gift card or eGift Card. And as always, you’ll still get the credit even if you send the Amazon Gift eGift card to yourself by entering your own email address!

You should also be able to use Amazon Reload if you don’t want to bother with an eGift Card. You’ll still get the $12.50 credit just for adding $50 to your own account. You’re going to spend that money anyway on Prime Day, so this deal is a no-brainer.

Here’s the deal page. It’s definitely one of the best Prime Day Amazon Gift Card deals of 2022.

Check out all the details on Amazon’s eGift card deal page. All you need to do is click the “Apply code to your account” button to activate the Amazon offer. Alternatively, you can use the promo code EGCPRIME22 at checkout.

This offer is available until the end of the day on July 13, 2022. Of course, it could always sell out before then. Also, there are other gift card deals available on that page so be sure to scroll down and check them out!

Similar Amazon deals have indeed sold out early, so you should definitely hurry or you might miss out. Be sure to check out Amazon’s full terms and conditions at the bottom of this page.

Also, there are more Prime Day deals that offer free Amazon credit to Prime members. Here’s the page you need to see:

Make sure you read about all the different offers or you’ll miss out on free money.

Prime Day Amazon Gift Card deals: $10 Amazon Stampcard promo

Now that you have your $12.50 credit from the promo above, there are more offers you need to check out. One of the best ones is the Amazon Stampcard promo, which lasts until Prime Day ends on July 13.

This promo gets you a free $10 Amazon credit and all Prime members are eligible. It’s called the Amazon Stampcard promotion.

There are four things you need to do in order to get in on the action. Once you’ve finished all four, you’ll get a free $10 Amazon credit added to your account.

Getting your $10 Amazon credit is very simple. First, click the “Activate your Stampcard” button on the promo page. Then, you need to do these four things:

Make a Prime-eligible purchase Stream a show on Prime Video Listen to a song with Prime Music Borrow an eBook on Prime Reading

When you’ve finished all four things, Amazon will automatically add a $10 credit to your account. And while you’re making your way through the list, you can see your progress on the Amazon Stampcard promotion page.

Be sure to visit the Prime Stampcard helper page for a rundown of Amazon’s terms and conditions.

More Prime Day Amazon gift card deals

In addition to the deals mentioned above, there are several other offers available to Prime members right now. In total, Amazon is offering another $40 in free credit that you can spend during Prime Day 2022.

Want to learn more? Visit this special Prime Day promo page on Amazon’s site to see the different offers.

Some of them involve shopping. For example, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $75 on essential home products like Tide pods and paper towels.

Other offers are even simpler. Scroll to the bottom of Amazon’s Affirm hub and you’ll get a $2 credit. If you can scroll on a website, you can score that free Amazon credit.

Make sure you read about all the different offers on that page. You might not be eligible for all of them, but you’ll definitely be eligible for at least some of them.

Even more great offers are available

Those offers are just the tip of the iceberg. For more ways to get free money from Amazon, check out our Amazon Gift Card deals coverage linked below!

