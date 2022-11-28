Best Beats headphones deals of Cyber Monday 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

All the hottest headphones are on sale for Cyber Monday 2022. That includes Bose headphones and Sony headphones, of course. Plus, there are some seriously crazy Apple AirPods deals available right now that you won’t believe. But before you commit to any of those, you need to check out the Beats headphones that have Cyber Monday deals this year.

You’ll save up to $200 on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones that reviewers love so much. Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro are also on sale if you’re looking for earbuds instead. There’s something for everyone in this big sale!

Cyber Monday Beats over-ear headphones deals

Beats over-ear headphones are always super-popular, and the company’s best-selling model is on sale today. You can pick up a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones at the best price of 2022. Hurry and you can pick up a pair for just $99!

Beats Solo 3 headphones normally sell for $200, so you really can’t go wrong at this price. But if you want the best of the best, there’s another model on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones retail for $350, and they’re on sale for just $149.95 right now.

That’s a crazy price for these popular Beats flagship headphones!

That’s a gigantic $200 discount. it also happens to be the lowest price of 2022 by a wide margin.

Beats earbuds on sale for Cyber Monday

Beats headphones Cyber Monday deals also include two deep discounts on wireless earbuds.

Beats Fit Pro are down to $159.95 instead of $200 right now. They feature impressive sound, great battery life, and a sleek design.

Also, Beats Fit Pro feature active noise cancelling tech just like Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2, both of which are discounted for Cyber Monday. That means you can enjoy peace and quiet while you listen to music or podcasts.

Next up, Beats Studio Buds are also on sale for Cyber Monday.

At $150, these are the most popular noise cancelling earphones that Beats sells. Pick up a pair right now, however, and you’ll pay just $89.95 for any colorway.

That’s almost as good as this year’s AirPods 2 Cyber Monday deal, yet Apple’s AirPods don’t have noise cancellation!

Apple AirPods are on sale, too

If you’re looking for AirPods deals instead of Beats, don’t worry. All of Apple’s AirPods models have deep discounts, too.

Of course, that includes hot new AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2 for just $79, best-selling AirPods Pro, and even AirPods 3.

