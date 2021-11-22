Black Friday air fryer deals 2021: Ninja, Instant Pot, & Cosori

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know that Black Friday is huge for things like TVs and laptops. It’s also big for other popular products that tend to be pricey. But kitchen appliances are always at or near the top of people’s lists ahead of the holidays. And there’s no question that Black Friday air fryer deals in 2021 are better than we’ve ever seen before.

Air fryers have grown so popular in recent years. In fact, among our readers, they’re even more popular than Instant Pots lately. That’s a remarkable feat when you consider how popular Instant Pots always are.

So many people are planning to give an air fryer as a Christmas or Chanukah gift this year. Also, there are plenty of people out there looking to get a new model for themselves. If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop, Black Friday air fryer deals for 2021 are finally here. All the top brands are on sale including Instant, Cosori, Ninja, and more. Here, we’re going to show you all the best air fryer deals of the season.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity that can Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat & Dehyd… List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday air fryer deals 2021

Image source: Kyvol/Amazon

There are a million different air fryer models out there. What’s more, many of them are actually quite impressive. There are tons of high-quality models across every price point. You definitely don’t need to spend a fortune to get a solid air fryer.

And now, thanks to all the fantastic Black Friday air fryer deals out there, you can save even more money!

While it’s true that there are countless high-quality options out there, a few brands always bubble to the top. In this roundup, we’re going to focus on the best deals from top brands including Instant (the maker of Instant Pots), Ninja, Cosori, and more.

Instant Vortex air fryer deals

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Black Friday Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately.

Prices start at just $69.95 for the Instant Vortex air fryer that normally sells for $100. Upgrade to the Instant Vortex Plus for $89.95 instead of $120, or get the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart model on sale with a deep discount.

Check out a few more Instant Pot air fryer deals down below.

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digital Touchscreen and… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.95 You Save: $30.04 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digital Touchscreen… List Price: $119.99 Price: $89.95 You Save: $30.04 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, D… List Price: $139.99 Price: $89.95 You Save: $50.04 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, B… List Price: $159.99 Price: $109.95 You Save: $50.04 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, Dehydrat, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toas… List Price: $249.99 Price: $139.95 You Save: $110.04 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp deals

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Also of note, the Instant Pot with built-in air frying is also on sale for Black Friday 2021.

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $119.95, which is an all-time low price. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer! The smaller Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart is down to $99.95 instead of $130.

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $250, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Black Friday deal.

Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid and Sealing Ring, Stainles… List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.04 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price: $199.99 Price: $119.95 You Save: $80.04 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo, 8 Quart, Roast, Ba… List Price: $249.99 Price: $169.95 You Save: $80.04 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja Black Friday 2021 air fryer deals

Ninja air fryers are nearly as popular as Instant models. And there are plenty of great Ninja air fryer deals available right tnow.

First and foremost, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is the most-searched-for air fryer on the internet right now. It’s an awesome, compact 4-quart model that fits well on any countertop. People love it so much — 25,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong! Thankfully, it’s included in Amazon’s Ninja Black Friday deals for 2021.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price: $119.99 Price: $99.99 ($1.28 / Ounce) You Save: $20.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

As great as the AF101 is, you definitely shouldn’t buy it right now. Why not, you ask? Instead, check out the Ninja Air Fryer XL AF150. This model has 5.5 quarts of space and all the features you might want. It retails for $150, but it’s only $99.99 for Black Friday 2021.

That’s the same price as the AF101!

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity that can Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat & Dehyd… List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And last but not least, the mother lode. Pick up the Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven that normally costs $230 and you’ll only pay $169.99. That’s definitely one of the best Ninja Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen.

Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven with Extended Height, XL Capacity, Flip… List Price: $229.99 Price: $169.99 You Save: $60.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cosori air fryer deals

Image source: COSORI/Amazon

As popular as those other brands are, neither Instant nor Ninja have the #1 best-selling air fryer on Amazon. That title goes to Cosori, and there are several super-popular Cosori air fryers on sale for Black Friday 2021.

Here are our favorite deals, starting with the #1 best-selling Cosori Air Fryer Max XL:

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen with 11 Cooking… List Price: $119.99 Price: $107.98 You Save: $12.01 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer (100 Recipes Book) 1500W Electric Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 11 Presets Preheat… List Price: $99.99 Price: $84.98 You Save: $15.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer (100 Recipes, Rack, 11 Functions) Large Oilless Oven Preheat/Alarm Reminder, 5… List Price: $129.99 Price: $116.97 You Save: $13.02 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer (Recipes Included), Large Oilless Oven Cooker with 8 Cooking Guide, Deluxe Tem… List Price: $89.99 Price: $75.98 You Save: $14.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Smart Air Fryer, 14-in-1 Large Air Fryer Oven XL 7QT with 7 Accessories for Pizza Toast… List Price: $149.99 Price: $127.48 You Save: $22.51 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Our favorite new smart air fryer

If you want one last recommendation, we’ve got a great one for you.

The brand new Ultenic K10 smart app-controlled air fryer that was just released already has a big price cut for Black Friday 2021. Get one for $98 instead of $128 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page. We’ve been testing this smartphone-connected model lately and it really has us impressed!

Ultenic K10 Air Fryer 5.3QT, Smart APP Control, One Touch Screen with 11 Presets and 100 Chef-c… List Price: $128.00 Price: $98.00 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.