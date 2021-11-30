Last chance for a free $15 Amazon credit with this Apple Gift Card deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers love Apple Gift Card deals so much. But the problem with these great promotions is that they’re few and far between. It’s so rare to see a deal that gets you free credit when you buy an Apple Gift Card.

Today, however, there’s a phenomenal deal available that every Apple fan needs to take advantage of. In a nutshell, it gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $100 digital Apple Gift Card using the coupon code APPLENOV. And if you send the digital Apple Gift Card to your own email address, this deal basically gets you a $15 Amazon credit for free!

The only catch is that the deal will likely end today, November 30. That means it’s now or never!

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLENOV, Get a $15 Credit! Price: Buy $100, Get $15 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLENOV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Gift Card deals for Cyber Week 2021

Do you have an Apple fan in your life? Do you love Apple products yourself? In either case, there’s a limited-time Amazon Cyber Week gift card offer that you need to take advantage of.

All you need to do to get in on the action is spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card. The only requirement is that is has to be an Apple eGift Card that’s delivered to an email address. Then, use the coupon code APPLENOV at checkout. When you do, you’ll get a $15 bounceback credit!

Now, here’s the best part. If you’re planning to make some Apple purchases anyway, you can essentially get a free credit. Just send the Apple eGift Card to your own email address and you’ll end up with $15 for free!

You can find all the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon.

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLENOV, Get a $15 Credit! Price: Buy $100, Get $15 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLENOV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last chance… or is it?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

We’ll now note that the promo code to take advantage of this deal is “APPLENOV”. With that in mind, it certainly seems like today is your last chance to score this awesome Apple Gift Card deal.

But is it?

If you head over to the Amazon terms and conditions page for this deal, you’ll see an interesting snippet:

This is a limited time offer while supplies last. In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) purchase at least $100 of select Apple Digital Gift Cards (“GC”) in a single order at Amazon.com starting Sept 7th, 6:00 AM (PT); and (2) enter the promotional code “APPLENOV” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out. Promo Credit is valid through and expires on November 5, 2021, 11:59 PM (PT).

Apart from the typo, it says that this deal was supposed to end on November 5. We can confirm that it still works as of the time of this writing on November 30, however.

Long story short, take advantage while you can and score yourself a free $15 Amazon credit!

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLENOV, Get a $15 Credit! Price: Buy $100, Get $15 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLENOV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Week 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Week 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Week 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.