The best HDMI 2.1 cables for 2022

The HDMI 2.1 cable is an improved variant of the old HDMI cable. It was officially announced by the HDMI forum on the 4th of January, 2017, and was released on the 28th of November, 2017. The cable supports higher resolution displays, faster refresh rates, and overall better dynamic HDR range.

If you have a PS5, Xbox Series X, or an Ultra-HD Blu-ray player, then you’ll need HDMI 2.1 cables. The same goes for TVs with refresh rates up to 120Hz. HDMI 2.1 is backward-compatible with older technology. This means it will work fine with devices that don’t support HDMI 2.1.

In this guide, we’ll recommend the best HDMI 2.1 cables on the market. We’ll also share some very valuable cable buying tips. These tips will help you decide which cable to buy.

That said, here’s a roundup of some of the best HDMI 2.1 cables we could find.

Monoprice 8K Certified Braided Ultra High-Speed HDMI 2.1 cables

This is one of the best Monoprice cables you can buy. It is compatible with many HDMI devices like TVs, PlayStation, and Xbox. The cable supports 48Gbps bandwidths, Dynamic HDR, eARC, and 8K at 60Hz.

This Monoprice cable comes in four lengths – 3ft, 6ft, 10ft, and 15ft.

Monoprice 8K Certified Braided Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable - 15 Feet - Black | 48Gbps

IBRA HDMI 2.1 Ultra High-Speed cable

IBRA HDMI 2.1 Ultra High-Speed cable Cable length: 5ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: RJ45, HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

This 8K HDMI cord is high quality and meets the latest 2.1 standards. Its braided nylon design ensures means it is very durable. This makes it one of the best HDMI cables on the market. The cable features 24K gold-plated connectors for a better image, better sound quality, and stable signal transmission.

It is available in various lengths, and its orange color is quite eye-catching.

IBRA Orange 2.1 HDMI Cord 8K Ultra High-Speed 48Gbps Lead | Supports 8K@60HZ, 4K@120HZ, 4320p,…

Belkin Ultra HD High-Speed HDMI 2.1 cable

The Belkin Ultra HD HDMI 2.1 cable is HDMI 2.1 Ultra HD Certified by the Forum ATC. It is optimized for the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, and its two-layer shielding construction minimizes interference.

It is Dolby Vision and HDR 10 compatible, supports 4K/120Hz resolution and frame rates, and has transfer speeds up to 48Gbps.

Belkin Ultra HD High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable, Optimal Viewing for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, Dolby…

Dorset Ultra Braided 8K HDMI 2.1 cable

Dorset Ultra Braided 8K HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 10ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

This 8K HDMI cable is 3M/10ft long and has a Dorset ultra high-speed HDMI nylon braided cord. This long HDMI cable is compatible with many devices, including projectors, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Fire TV, and soundbar.

8K HDMI 2.1 Cable 48Gbps 10FT/3M, Dorset Ultra High Speed HDMI Nylon Braided Cord, 4K@120Hz 8K@…

iBirdie 8K HDMI 2.1 cable

iBirdie 8K HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 12ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 4k at 120Hz

The iBirdie 8K HDMI 2.1 cable is a 12ft-long ultra high-speed HDMI cord. It supports bandwidth up to 48Gbps and Dolby Atmos Vision.

This cable is compatible with projectors, laptops, television, DVD players, PCs, and Xbox. It is backward compatible with HDMI 2.0b/2.0a/1.4/1.3/1.2/1.1 versions.

iBirdie 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable 12 Feet 8K60hz 4K 120hz 144hz HDCP 2.3 2.2 eARC ARC 48Gbps Ultra High…

Yauhody 8K HDMI 2.1 cable

Yauhody 8K HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 3ft, 6ft, 10ft, 15ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

The Yauhody 8K cable has exceptionally low EMI (electromagnetic interference). This feature reduces interference with nearby wireless devices. It supports Dynamic HDR content, 48Gbps ultra high speed, and has impressive audio and video. It works with laptops, monitors, PlayStations, and televisions.

Yauhody 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable 6ft, 48Gbps Ultra High Speed Heavy Duty Nylon Braided HDMI 2.1 Cord,…

Monster Essentials Fiber Optic HDMI 2.1 cable

This 8K active HDMI cable is made of Duraflex PVC and aluminum extrusion connectors, ensuring a longer lifespan and flexibility. It supports ultra high-speed transfer rates up to 48 Gbps and resolutions of 8K @ 60Hz and 4K @ 120Hz. V-Grip ensures that the cable stays in place during use.

Monster Essentials Fiber Optic HDMI 2.1-48 Gbps Active Optical Cable Featuring Aluminum Extrusi…

MFE HDMI 2.1 cable

MFE HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 6.5ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8K at 120Hz

The MFE HDMI 2.1 cable is another high-quality HDMI cord that features durable nylon braided jacket. It supports resolutions of up to 8K, including 8K 120Hz / 60Hz / 30Hz, 4K 144Hz / 120Hz / 60Hz / 30Hz, 1440p, 1080p, 1080i, 720p.

This 6.5ft-long cable has 24K gold-plated contacts that help resist corrosion and enhance efficient signal transfer. You can use this cable with monitors, televisions, and Xbox.

MFE HDMI 2.1 Cable, 48Gbps High Speed HDMI Cable 2.1 Version, Support 4K 8K 120Hz Dynamic HDR e…

Fussion8k HDMI 2.1 cable

Fussion8k HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 3ft, 6ft, 10ft, 15ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 80k at 60Hz

The Fussion8K cord supports resolutions of 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. It supports the latest 8K resolution, HDR, ARC, and Ethernet.

Features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Media Switching (QMS), and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) make it perfect for gamers. Its gold color also adds a nice touch to the look.

Fusion8K HDMI 2.1 Cable Supports 8K @60Hz and 4K @120Hz Compatible with All TVs, BluRay, Xbox S…

UGREEN 8K HDMI 2.1 cable

UGREEN 8K HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 3ft, 6ft, 10ft and 16ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

The UGREEN 8K HDMI cable is widely compatible with many devices. It supports bandwidths up to 48Gbps and has a flexible and durable design. It comes in four lengths – 3ft, 6ft, 10ft and 16ft.

UGREEN 8K HDMI Cable 2.1 6.6FT, 48Gbps Ultra High Speed Braided HDMI Cord 8K@60Hz 4K@120Hz, eAR…

Uptab 8K HDMI 2.1 cable

Uptab 8K HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 3ft, 6ft, 10ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

This certified 8K high-speed cord works with devices like LG OLED TV, Sony OLED TV, and PlayStation 5. It features eARC, supports Dolby Atmos, and has one-year warranty.

Certified HDMI 2.1 8K Ultra High Speed Cable 8K 60Hz HDR 48Gbps eARC VRR Compatible with Dolby…

Infinnet HDMI 2.1 cable

Infinnet HDMI 2.1 cable Cable length: 3ft, 6ft, 10ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

This works with PCs, projectors, laptops, monitors, and PlayStations. It is an ultra high-speed cable that supports Dolby Vision Atmos and improved audio. This cable features revolutionary improvements for the gaming experience.

It is available in lengths of 3ft, 6ft and 10ft.

infinnet 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable, Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable 4K HD 120Hz 144Hz 2K 240Hz Gaming HDMI…

Dremake 8k HDMI 2.1 cables

Dremake 8k HDMI 2.1 cables Cable length: 3ft, 4.5ft, 6ft, 10ft

Connector gender: Male-to-Male

Connector type: HDMI

Data transfer rate: 48 Gigabits Per Second

Video resolution: up to 8k at 60Hz

The Dremake 8k cable is HDMI 2.1-certified and supports bandwidths up to 48Gbps. It supports Ultra Resolution of 8K@60Hz(7680*4320), 4K@120Hz(3840*2160), UHD, and HDR 10.

Compatible devices include Roku TV, projectors, TVs, and many more. It is backward compatible with HDMI 2.0/1.4/1.3/1.2/1.1.

DREMAKE 8K@60Hz HDMI 2.1 Cable, 2M High Speed 48Gbps Certified HDMI 2.1 Support 8K 7680P HDR 10…

Aieloar 8K optical fiber HDMI 2.1 cable

This ultra high definition cable supports resolutions of 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, UHD BD HDR, with 8K 7680*4320. It is very stable, durable, has high-quality sound effects, and has a high transmission speed.

This Aieloar cable is available in five lengths – 16ft, 30ft, 50ft, 65ft, 100ft. It is compatible with projectors and TVs.

Aieloar 8K Optical Fiber HDMI 2.1 Cable,Support 8K@60Hz 4K@120Hz Dynamic HDR 10, eARC, HDCP2.2,…

Important HDMI cable buying tips

There are many things to consider before buying an HDMI cable. Aside from knowing what standard you need, you’ll need to consider durability and design.

Regarding durability, the use case of the cable matters significantly. Meaning suitable specifications may vary depending on whether the cable will be stationary or moved around. In most cases, cables with flexible heads are preferable to those with rigid heads. The latter is more prone to splitting.

Generally, we recommend that you opt for tough, flexible HDMI cables with braided designs.

Design-wise, the size of the cable head is an essential factor. In a lot of cases, the HDMI ports of TVs are cramped. In situations where there’s little space behind your TV, a cable with a 90° connector may be required.

Another important consideration is the HDMI cable length. Most times, you don’t need an extra-long cord. We recommend that you measure the cable length you need and add 2 or 3 inches to be safe.

For Macs or PCs, it’s advisable to get a DisplayPort cable. This is suitable if your monitor is high resolution or supports refresh rates up to 60Hz. You can buy adapters to convert DisplayPort to HDMI. Although, a DisplayPort cable provides higher bandwidth than a High-Speed HDMI cable.

For TVs, you usually won’t need a long cable. In cases where you do, you should go for fiber optic HDMI cables over regular HDMI cables.

How do I pick the best HDMI cable?

Speed or bandwidth is the most important thing to consider when choosing an HDMI cable. Picking the right speed for your equipment and HDMI version makes it more reliable.

Does HDMI 2.1 cable make a difference?

Yes, it does. The main difference between HDMI 2.1 and other cables is its higher bandwidth capacity. HDMI 2.1 supports more data transfer speeds, higher resolutions, and faster refresh rates.

Do you need special HDMI 2.1 cables?

Yes, an HDMI 2.1 cable is necessary to maximize HDMI 2.1’s capabilities. You’ll also need a compatible HDMI port on the connecting hardware.

Will HDMI 2.1 cable improve picture quality?

Yes, HDMI 2.1 allows and supports higher resolution like 8K and higher frame rates of up to 120fps(frames per second). It also improves the clarity and sharpness of pictures. This means you get to see more details without noticing any pixels.

Do expensive HDMI cables make a difference?

No, buying expensive HDMI cables should not affect your picture quality. There’s usually no noticeable difference in picture quality of a cheap HDMI cable. . Although expensive HDMI cables may last longer.

Are HDMI 2.1 and eARC the same?

eARC (enhanced audio return channel) is an advanced HDMI 2.1 feature released in 2019. This advancement supports higher bandwidth and better audio quality.

Do you need HDMI 2.1 for Dolby Atmos?

No, you do not need HDMI 2.1 for Dolby Atmos. HDMI 2.0 and 1.3 both work perfectly for Dolby Atmos.

How long can HDMI cable be?

An active HDMI cord can conveniently measure up to 90ft. HDMI cable lengths do not affect bandwidth capacity.

Are Fibre Optic HDMI cords better?

Yes, fibre optic cords perform better than a standard HDMI cable because the signal transmission is faster.

