watchOS 26: Rumored features, release date, supported devices, more

watchOS 26 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for Apple Watch models. It’s expected to be announced at the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release in September 2025. Apple is believed to finally be bringing Apple Intelligence features to the Apple Watch with this release. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the upcoming watchOS 26 operating system update.

Wait, watchOS 26?

For the first time since the release of watchOS, Apple is rebranding the Apple Watch’s operating system. While it’s still expected to be called watchOS, Apple might take a new approach by naming it watchOS 26 instead of the once-expected watchOS 12.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, watchOS 26 will be the next version of watchOS as Apple begins identifying software updates by the upcoming year (like a new car’s model year). Apple’s other OS updates will reportedly follow the same naming convention.

When will Apple announce watchOS 26?

If Apple sticks to tradition, it should announce watchOS 26 at the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple changed WWDC to a pre-recorded keynote when the pandemic started. Now, the company also invites the media and developers to watch it live from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

watchOS 26 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released in late September for the past few years, and we expect the same in 2025.

Rumored watchOS 26 features

So far, the main rumored features of watchOS 26 are related to a redesign and the expansion of Apple Intelligence. Here’s what we know:

A visionOS-like inspired redesign is coming

Two reports suggest Apple plans to revamp the design of watchOS 26. According to Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch is “designated to get some of the new interface elements here and there, but without a major overhaul.” That said, the Apple Watch has already adopted some of visionOS design language we expect to see in iOS 26.

These tweaks will likely be minimal, reflecting changes in icons and so on.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to give iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26 a major redesign. Gurman writes that iOS 26 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” According to the journalist, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience throughout the platform.

watchOS 26 powered by Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence unveiled at WWDC 2024. Image source: Apple Inc. Image source: Apple Inc.

With watchOS 11, Apple already offers the following Apple Intelligence features:

Reduce interruptions: An all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.

An all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today. Summarization: Apple Intelligence can summarize all your notifications.

Apple Intelligence can summarize all your notifications. Genmoji: Apple Watch users can interact with Genmoji figures.

However, these features require an iPhone to work. With watchOS 26, some leakers suggest Apple is going to expand these features. Here’s what Gurman says: “The watch doesn’t currently have Apple Intelligence, and that isn’t exactly changing with the upcoming watchOS 26 software. But the company is branding a new set of features as ‘powered by Apple Intelligence’ (even though the device isn’t actually running the AI models directly).”

That said, it’s unclear which features will be “powered by Apple Intelligence.” In addition, we don’t expect a superpowered Apple Watch capable of running Apple Intelligence without an iPhone.

AI health coach

If a report from Mark Gurman is accurate, we might get an AI-powered feature in Health via the iOS 26.4 update, which should arrive about a year from now.

The Bloomberg reporter said in his Power On newsletter that Apple has continued its work on advanced health-tracking features for the Apple Watch, including blood sugar and blood pressure sensors.

Gurman says Apple’s AI agent initiative for the Health app might have a quicker payoff than those endeavors. This functionality could be integrated into the Health app but also Apple Fitness+, as the company wants to boost subscriptions.

New emoji

New emoji coming to iOS 18. Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR

Apple always adds new emojis during every watchOS cycle. Even though they don’t come with the first major update, the company unveils them during the life cycle of the newest operating system.

watchOS 26 Accessibility features introduced before the WWDC 2025 keynote

Image source: Apple Inc.

Following a recent trend, Apple revealed the accessibility features of watchOS 26 before the WWDC 2025 keynote. Here are the most notable additions:

Accessibility Nutrition Labels: This feature adds a new section to App Store product pages highlighting accessibility features within apps and games. This includes VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more. Accessibility Nutrition Labels will be available on the App Store worldwide.

Apple Watch Live Captions: Deaf or hard-of-hearing users can take advantage of Live Listen controls on Apple Watch for Live Captions. Apple Watch serves as a remote control to start or stop Live Listen sessions, or jump back in a session to capture something that may have been missed. With Apple Watch, Live Listen sessions can be controlled from across the room, so there’s no need to get up in the middle of a meeting or during class.

Live Captions expand to more languages, including English (India, UK, Australia, Singapore), Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, French, Japanese, German, and Korean.

Official watchOS 26 download

watchOS 26 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download the official version of the new software on your Apple Watch yet.

watchOS 26 beta download

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

watchOS 26 hasn’t been announced yet. As such, you can’t download the beta. Once it’s available, make sure you have your developer account enrolled on your device, or you’re part of the Apple Beta Software Program. After that, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Watch app

Tap on General, then Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable watchOS 26 Developer or Public Beta

However, be aware that the watchOS beta doesn’t allow users to downgrade, so you’ll be stuck with the beta build until another version or the official build is released.

Compatible Apple Watch models

Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors. Image source: José Adorno for BGR Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With watchOS 11, Apple removed support for three Apple Watch models. It’s unclear if Apple is removing any more models this year. These are the wearables that can run watchOS 11:

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024)

In addition to one of the smartwatches above, you must also have an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or newer running iOS 18 to fully enjoy an Apple Watch.