iOS 26 is coming this fall as Apple rebrands its operating systems

The design of Apple’s next iPhone software update isn’t the only big change in store. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 26 will be the next version of iOS as Apple begins identifying software updates by the upcoming year (like a new car’s model year). Apple’s other OS updates will apparently follow the same naming convention.

Gurman explains that the intent is “to bring consistency to its branding and move away from an approach that can be confusing to customers and developers.” All of Apple’s software updates to this point have been named sequentially based on their original release date. As a result, iOS 18 launched at the same time as watchOS 12, macOS 15, and visionOS 2. Going forward, they will all be aligned, to the delight of users and developers everywhere.

Based on Bloomberg’s report, these are the updates we expect to see at WWDC 2025:

iOS 26

iPadOS 26

macOS 26

watchOS 26

tvOS 26

visionOS 26

The timing makes sense, given Apple is also reportedly planning to show off its most significant software redesigns in years at WWDC on June 9th. Leaks have indicated that iOS 26 (formerly referred to as iOS 19) will adopt elements of the visionOS design language. That could include rounded app icons, translucent objects, and more.

The report also notes that Apple will continue naming its software updates this way for years to come. Therefore, we should expect to see iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 for the first time at WWDC next year, with a release planned for fall 2026.

Tune in to the WWDC keynote address on June 9th at 1 p.m. ET to see if Bloomberg’s sources are right and Apple does plan on launching iOS 26 this year.