tvOS 19: Rumored features, release date, supported devices, and more

tvOS 19 is Apple’s upcoming operating system update for the Apple TV streaming media player and HomePod speakers. It’s expected to be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote and released publicly in September 2025. This guide covers everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system update.

When will Apple announce tvOS 19?

Image source: Apple Inc.

If Apple sticks to tradition, it should announce tvOS 19 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple turned WWDC into a pre-recorded keynote when the pandemic started. Still, the company invites the media and developers to watch it from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

As of now, Apple has already begun work on this update.

tvOS 19 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released it later in September for the past few years.

Rumored tvOS 19 features

So far, the main rumored features are related to a significant software redesign.

A visionOS-like inspired redesign is coming

After reporting Apple was readying a design revamp for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman now says the redesign is also making its way to tvOS 19. Here’s what Gurman said in his most recent report:

“When I broke the news earlier this year about the new look, I noted it would come to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. But it will actually go further and touch all of Apple’s operating systems. That means tvOS and watchOS will both be redesigned to match their more popular siblings, while visionOS will get some adjustments — in cases where the changes make sense for a headset. While iOS 7 in 2013 was the biggest-ever visual change to the iPhone’s software, the latest overhaul will be much more widely felt.”

New screensavers

Image source: Apple Inc.

During the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple announced that tvOS 18 would get new screensavers. Alongside a Snoopy screensaver, the company wanted to introduce some screensavers related to Apple TV+ Films and Shows.

However, as we approach WWDC 2025, some of these new screensavers still haven’t been released. Apple might be saving them for the upcoming tvOS 19 update.

Already-announced tvOS 19 accessibility features

Before the WWDC 2025 keynote kicked off, Apple announced a few accessibility features coming later this year. One of them involves the Apple TV experience.

Assistive Access introduces a simplified Apple TV app and new developer tools for creating tailored experiences via the Assistive Access API.

You can learn more about Apple’s upcoming accessibility features here.

Official tvOS 19 download

Apple TV 4K and an upgraded Siri Remote. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

tvOS 19 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you can’t test it or download it yet.

tvOS 19 beta download

The tvOS 19 beta isn’t available yet. However, once it is, this is how you can download it:

Open the Apple TV Settings app

Tap System, then Software Updates

Select Get Beta Updates, agree with the terms, and select tvOS 19 Beta Developer or tvOS 19 Public Beta

Update your Apple TV to the latest version available

How to download HomePod Software 19 beta

A HomePod with display. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Unlike tvOS 19, Apple likely won’t offer a developer beta of the HomePod operating system. At this moment, it’s unclear what Apple has planned for this device.

Compatible Apple TV and HomePod models

Image source: Apple Inc.

Since Apple introduced tvOS, the operating system has supported every Apple TV model, starting with the 2015 HD version. The same applies to tvOS 18. It doesn’t seem Apple plans to drop support for older Apple TV models at this time:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (1st gen)

Apple TV 4K (2nd gen)

Apple TV 4K (3rd gen)

HomePod (2018)

HomePod mini (2020)

HomePod 2 (2023)

We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more about tvOS 19.