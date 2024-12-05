tvOS 18.2 RC now available with Snoopy screensavers and more

A couple of weeks after seeding tvOS 18.2 beta 3, Apple has just released tvOS 18.2 RC. This new version is finally adding some of the delayed features announced at WWDC 2024.

vOS 18.2 RC now supports the new 21:9 aspect ratio, which is perfect for Apple TVs connected to projectors. The company has also added a few other options, such as 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9. They are available under Apple TV’s Audio and Video settings.

Besides that, Apple finally added the Snoopy screensavers to tvOS. References about this feature coming with tvOS 18.2 were already spotted by MacRumors a few weeks ago. According to the publication, Apple is working on four categories of screen savers, including Snoopy, TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes.

While MacRumors got an early look at some of those screensavers, Apple said we’ll see the Snoopy and TV and Movies screensavers “later this year.” The Music and Soundscapes options are new and will likely be added alongside the previously announced options eventually. However, Apple might delay the “TV and Movies” screensavers as we haven’t seen them in previous betas.

Finally, another feature that might soon be available with tvOS 18.2 RC is robot vacuum cleaner integration with the Home app. It’s unclear which robot vacuums will support this feature, even though Apple says this feature is still coming in 2024.

Apple is expected to release tvOS 18.2 next week. After many tvOS 18 features have made their debut, I can’t wait for my Apple TV to get support for these other new capabilities. The new screensavers will make a nice addition, while the 21:9 aspect ratio will be perfect for using XGIMI’s new Horizon S Max projector, which was recently reviewed by BGR.