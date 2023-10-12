Today’s deals: Leftover Prime discounts on Roomba, Apple, KitchenAid, Shark, air fryers, and more

The big Amazon Prime sale from this week is now over. But you wouldn’t know it if you check out Amazon’s site right now because there are so many Prime Big Deal Days sales that Amazon forgot to end. Oops! And what’s more, tons of these deals are now available to everyone instead of just Prime members.
This is our roundup of all the best daily deals you can find on Thursday, October 12.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $199.99
- If they sell out, AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are $0.99 cheaper at $199
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $89
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- The 2TB iPad Pro 12.9-inch has a MASSIVE $700 discount
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to a new all-time low price of $1,049 thanks to Amazon’s $250 discount
- The M1 MacBook Air also has a $250 discount, which cuts it to $749.99
- The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 LEFTOVER PRIME DAY DEALS 🚨
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system on sale for just $166.99 and get up to 5,400 sq. ft. of gigabit WiFi
- Score a $350 Nintendo Switch OLED console for just $299 (excellent condition) or $279.99 (good condition) when you buy a renewed unit
- Get best-selling EIGHTREE smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant on sale for only $4.50 each
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
More great sales
