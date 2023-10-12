Oops! 150+ crazy deals Amazon forgot to end from Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season long before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices of the year, and our readers definitely took advantage of all the great Amazon deals.

Now, however, the Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is over… or is it?

October’s Prime Day event was a 48-hour sale that took place on October 10-11. But now, even though Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is over, some of the best deals of the event are somehow still available.

In other words, someone forgot to end these fantastic Fall Prime Day deals. What’s more, most of the remaining deals are now available to everyone instead of only Prime members!

The good news is you have another opportunity to shop these popular sales before they disappear. But the bad news is these bargains could disappear at any moment. This big sale is over, after all, and all the deals were supposed to end with it.

The shopping experts at BGR have rounded up all the best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals that are still available now. We’ll also continue to update this roundup with additional October Prime Day deals as we find them.

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best deals you can still shop now

To start things off, there are a few best-selling Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals that are still going strong.

One best-seller that’s still discounted is Apple’s entry-level AirPods, which are still on sale at Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days price. This deal matches the all-time low, so don’t miss out.

Brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are also still on sale, but they’re $10 more than they were earlier in the week.

That’s still a phenomenal deal for these hot new Apple earphones though.

We’ll get to more Apple deals down below.

Next up, we have EIGHTREE Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, which were very popular during Amazon’s big sales event.

These popular smart plugs work great with Alexa and Google Assistant. Of course, you can also control them with your smartphone or tie them into your smart home system.

A 4-pack typically retails for $30, but there’s a huge discount that still hasn’t disappeared. Thanks to a lower retail price and an extra coupon you can clip, these great smart plugs are just $4.50 each.

Incredibly, someone also forgot to end all the crazy Roomba deals we saw during the sale.

That means prices still start at just $164.99 for the $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum, and other models have deep discounts too.

Believe it or not, Amazon’s incredible GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker is also still down to its Prime Big Deal Days price.

That means you can save a bundle on this best-seller. It’s one of the hottest items every single year during Black Friday, and it’s already down to Black Friday’s price!

Here are a few more big Prime Day sales you can still shop. Follow the links below, and you’ll find well over 100 popular products that still have Amazon’s deep discounts from Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Again, these deals were all supposed to end on October 11. That means there’s no telling how much longer they’re going to stick around.

Apple deals from Prime Big Deal Days

As we mentioned earlier, there are tons of Apple deals that still haven’t ended even though Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is over. First up, we have AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Everyone knows AirPods and, remarkably, pretty much everyone loves them. You don’t often hear AirPods owners with any complaints. They integrate with Apple devices so well, and they also obviously work with Android phones or anything else with Bluetooth.

Apple had several different AirPods models on sale during the Prime Big Deal Days event. And incredibly, they’re all still discounted now.

The most popular AirPods deal is still going was Apple’s discount on entry-level AirPods, which are on sale for just $89. That’s the lowest price ever!

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are also still discounted, though they’re $10 more than they were during the sale.

You’ll find AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning both on sale though. That way, when one sale finally ends, you might still be able to get the other one.

AirPods 3 and AirPods Max are also both still on sale at the exact same prices we saw during Amazon’s big shopping event.

Tons of Apple products were top-sellers during Amazon’s big sale. That includes MacBooks, Apple Watch models, and plenty of Apple accessories.

The list also includes a few more Apple devices that are still on sale at Prime Day prices!

Apple’s popular Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at the lowest prices ever, with discounts of up to $50 off. You can also get a rare discount on AirTag 4-packs.

Apple laptops are on sale at the lowest prices of the season, too.

The hottest models Apple makes are in the MacBook Air lineup, and both of the best-selling models are down to the lowest prices ever. You can save $250 on either the M1 MacBook Air or the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch laptop.

On top of that, Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch is also on sale at the lowest price ever.

These Apple deals could end at any time. When they do, be sure to check out our guide on the best Apple deals for more.

Amazon device deals

Nearly all of Amazon’s deals are over for its own devices. There are still a few stragglers though, and we’ve listed the best ones here.

Among them, you’ll find the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for only $22.99. Plus, Amazon’s 3rd-generation Echo Dot is on sale for just $17.99!

More deals you can still shop now

Below, you’ll find even more deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale that are still available now. As we mentioned earlier, however, you should definitely hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these sales.

Amazon’s big October blowout ended on October 11, as intended. All these deals should have disappeared at that point, but they didn’t. Take advantage while you still can.

