Best Prime Day sales on energy drinks & protein bars in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 sales are now in full swing and the deals are fantastic. From AirPods Pro and laptops to best-selling bed pillows, sheets, and more, it’s all on sale. You can even get free money from Amazon for Prime Day! What you might not realize, however, is that Amazon’s big sale is also perfect for saving money on groceries. And that includes terrific Prime Day deals on energy drinks and protein bars.

Energy drinks are obviously extremely popular, and people love buying them in bulk. For Prime Day 2022, you can stock up on your favorite energy drinks from Celsius, Rockstar, Starbucks, and more.

The same goes for protein bars, of course. Amazon has deep Prime Day discounts on RXBAR, Pure Protein, Quest, and other top brands.

I dug through all the Prime Day bargains on Amazon to come up with the best deals on the best-selling brands. These are all sellout risks though, so stock up while you still can.

Best Prime Day deals on energy drinks

Some people use energy drinks sparingly, only when they need a quick boost. Others chug energy drinks every single day and can’t imagine life without them.

It doesn’t matter which category you fall in. Either way, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on energy drinks.

All of Amazon’s best-selling brands are discounted for Prime Day. That includes the #1 best-selling CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink, which is down to $14.65 for a 12-pack of the Sparkling Orange flavor.

You’ll also find great deals on Rockstar Pure Zero, Starbucks Doubleshot, and more.

Here are all the best Prime Day deals on energy drinks in 2022:

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz, Sparkling Orange (Pack of 12) List Price:$20.04 Price:$14.65 You Save:$5.39 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Rockstar Xdurance Variety Pack 16oz 12pk List Price:$20.49 Price:$13.98 You Save:$6.51 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



I definitely expect the best-selling options on that list to sell out fast. That means you’ll want to hurry or you could miss out.

Best protein bars on sale for Prime Day 2022

There’s no question that those Prime Day deals on energy drinks are going to be popular. Now, for the second half of the equation.

Protein bars are obviously great for workouts. They let you load up on necessary protein without stuffing yourself full of food.

Meanwhile, other people use protein bars for a quick snack on the go. They’re so much healthier than junk food, after all.

Best-selling RXBAR protein bars have deep discounts for Prime Day 2022, as do Pure Protein bars that are almost as popular. But those deals are just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out all the best sales I was able to find this year:

RXBAR, Chocolate Variety Pack 2.0, Protein Bar, High Protein Snack, Gluten Free, 1.83 oz, Pack… List Price:$42.99 Price:$36.54 You Save:$6.45 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe Protein Bars, 1.76 oz, 12 Count List Price:$19.59 Price:$11.47 You Save:$8.12 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



Just like Amazon’s Prime Day sales on energy drinks, these protein bars deals could sell out anytime. Otherwise, you have until the end of the day on June 13 to save.

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!