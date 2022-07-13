Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals: Save up to $500

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you read my recent Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni review, you’ll undoubtedly recall how impressive this model is. It does things that autonomous vacuums from top brands like Roomba could never dream of. The biggest problem with this incredible new model is the sky-high price tag. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals, however, you can save a whopping $500 on this incredible robot vacuum and self-washing mop.

There are two other Ecovacs deals too, with prices starting at just $399.99 for the Deebot T8 AIVI.

This year’s Prime Day Roomba deals are great and so are the Shark robot vacuum sales. But you might benefit from checkout out these Ecovacs deals instead.

Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals: X1 Omni

I’m going to start things off with the best of the best. If ever there was a time to buy yourself an Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni, this is it!

With 5,000 Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum can handle messes large and small. It even does a great job with pet hair, which is tricky for most robot vacuum models. They pick up loose hair on hard floors, but they never seem to handle hair that’s woven into rugs.

Believe it or not, mopping is even more impressive, especially when the X1 Omni is finished mopping. The dock has an incredible self-washing function that cleans the mopping pads so you don’t have to.

It also uses heat to dry the mop and eliminate any residual odors. How cool is that?! Other great features include laser navigation with AI-powered obstacle avoidance, a dedicated YIKO voice assistant, and outstanding battery life.

As I mentioned, the biggest problem with the X1 Omni is the price. At $1,549.99, it’s well out of reach for most people.

But thankfully, Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals are here to fix that.

Until the end of Prime Day 2022 on July 13, this model is $500 off. That means you’ll pay just $1,049.99, which is an all-time low!

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ deal

Next up, we have the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+. This model has vacuuming and mopping just like the X1 Omni. But it’s not quite as sophisticated, so you’ll pay much less for it.

The Deebot N8 Pro+ combines a powerful robot vacuum with LIDAR-based navigation and an intelligent robot mop that automatically stops mopping when it rolls over carpets and rugs. This model also features excellent obstacle avoidance technology and multi-floor mapping.

That’s in addition to all the other bells and whistles you would expect from a premium model like that. And of course, the best part is still the auto-empty station. It lets you use this autonomous vacuum for up to two months without even thinking about it!

I was very impressed with the N8 Pro+ self-emptying robot vacuum when I tested it. And now, you can get one for yourself without spending so much cash.

This model’s $600 retail price is already fair. But as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Ecovacs deals, it’s on sale for just $449.99.

Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals: T8 AIVI

Last but certainly not least, we have the impressive Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI robot vacuum.

This model doesn’t ship with an auto-empty base. It also doesn’t have some of the fancier features you’ll find on the N8 Pro+ and X1 Omni. But it does have all the features you would expect from a mid-range or high-end model. It’s powerful, it has great battery life, and it has LiDAR navigation, among other things.

With a retail price of $750, this is an expensive robot vacuum and mop combo. Grab one before Prime Day 2022 ends, however, and you’ll pay just $399.99.

