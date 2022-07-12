Prime Day Roomba deals: Best-selling robot vacuums start at $179

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anyone who owns a robot vacuum will tell you the exact same thing. Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off your shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Prime Day Roomba deals in 2022 are incredible!

For Prime Day, Amazon has so many best-selling iRobot models on sale at rock-bottom prices. Prices start at just $179 for the wildly popular Roomba 692 robot vacuum.

Or, if you want to step things up, the self-emptying Roomba i4+ is down to $399 instead of $650. Also, the $800 Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is just $499 right now.

Those are new all-time low prices by a huge margin!

Prime Day Roomba deals in 2022

Robot vacuums are nothing short of fantastic. Ask any person who owns an autonomous vacuum and he or she will attest to the fact that it’s nothing short of a game-changer. There’s incredible freedom in not having to worry about annoying chores like regular vacuuming each day, and we all deserve to experience that delightful freedom.

We all know that iRobot’s Roomba played the biggest role in popularizing robot vacuum cleaners. But there’s also no question whatsoever that iRobot is still the market leader to this day.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price:$999.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$500.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The company’s various autonomous vacuum models are all a cut above the competition. Of course, the best always comes at a price and Roomba robot vacuums are no exception to that rule. But it’s totally worth it if you want power and reliability.

If you don’t already own a Roomba robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a second vacuum to handle a different floor of your home, Amazon is running a massive sale. These Prime Day Roomba deals are the best bargains we’ve ever seen.

Prices start at $179

iRobot has been making robot vacuums for what seems like an eternity. And after all this time, Roomba vacuums are still widely considered to be the best robot vacuum cleaners in the business. This week, five different models from across the company’s product catalog are available with deep discounts at Amazon.

Starting with the most affordable model, the best-selling $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum is down to $179 for Prime Day 2022. This powerful vacuum cleaner covers all the basics. And it adds in voice control thanks to support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant.

You can also pick up a Braava jet m6 robot mop for a new all-time low price of $299, and it typically costs $450. Having a robot vacuum clean up after you and your family is terrific, but your hard flooring still needs to be mopped.

On top of those great deals, Amazon also has the Roomba i4+ for $399 instead of $650. It comes with a special docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. This is the deepest discount ever for this ultra-popular model!

If you ask us, this Roomba i4+ deal might just be the single best Prime Day Roomba deal out there.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up… List Price:$649.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$250.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All the Roomba deals for Prime Day 2022

There are so many huge discounts on Roomba models for Prime Day. We’ve mentioned several of them above, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Scroll down to see all the different Roomba robot vacuums that are discounted for Prime Day. Of note, these deals are all slated to last until December 4. Of course, they could sell out long before then.

Roomba 692 – $179 (reg. $300)

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$120.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba i7+ self-emptying robot vacuum – $499 (reg. $800)

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price:$999.99 Price:$799.99 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba i4+ self-emptying robot vacuum – $399 (reg. $650)

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up… Price:$649.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Braava jet m6 robot mop – $299.99 (reg. $450)

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Map… List Price:$449.99 Price:$399.00 ($399.00 / Count) You Save:$50.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!