Kasa Black Friday deals 2021: Smart plugs & more at lowest prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

BGR Deals readers are a particularly savvy bunch, so they always stock up on certain things anytime they go on sale. TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are high on the list, of course, but there’s plenty more. That’s why you definitely need to check out Kasa Black Friday deals from TP-Link in 2021. We can’t believe how good these sales are!

Of course, there are so many Black Friday 2021 deals that are already live. Right now, for example, Amazon’s brand new Fire TV Stick 4K is down to an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50. That is an incredible value for something that can instantly transform any old TV into a smart TV. Speaking of TVs, insanely popular LG OLED C1 TVs are flying off the virtual store shelves right now. And just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $197 instead of Apple’s $249 retail price. That’s an unbelievable deal that no one saw coming!

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And now one of the hottest products we cover is back in stock at Amazon with a great discount.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.89 You Save: $7.10 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Black Friday deals 2021

Super-popular TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs among BGR Deals readers by a huge margin. And it’s not terribly difficult to figure out why.

These smart plugs include all the features you’d expect as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome deals last month slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast back then and they’ve continued to sell out pretty regularly ever since. Now, they’re finally back in stock again with an even bigger discount for Black Friday!

Hurry and you can pick up a 4-pack of Kasa smart plugs for just $22.89. That slashes your price per plug to just $5.72, which is a brand new all-time low. This is one of the best Kasa Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen!

These wildly popular plugs are among the best-selling smart plugs on the planet. How can you pass them up at this price? Think about it… Amazon Smart Plugs cost $25 each!

Two smart plug deals to consider

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs will likely sell out yet again now that the cat is out of the bag. The good news is that if you miss out on the opportunity to get them for just $5.72 each in 4-packs, you’ll find another sale on 2-packs that cuts the per-plug price from $15 to $6.35 each.

That’s still a fantastic price, so you won’t miss out even if the first listing sells out again. These deals are supposed to stick around until after Black Friday, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out long before then.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.89 You Save: $7.10 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $19.99 Price: $12.69 ($6.34 / Count) You Save: $7.30 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa smart plug fast facts

As we mentioned, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are super popular with our readers. Of course, there are plenty of reasons that’s the case. Here are some key takeaways to highlight the best features:

Kasa Smart Plugs let you control your “dumb” devices with a smartphone or with simple voice commands

These TP-Link plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant

Enjoy hands-free control using any of your favorite smart speakers around your house

You can also give voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible headphones and smartwatches

Turn your electronics on and off with ease using the Kasa app on your iPhone or Android device

Control devices from anywhere in your home or anywhere in the world

Works great with lamps, fans, Christmas tree lights, coffee makers, and so much more

Create schedules to turn your devices on and off automatically at any time you want

Simple setup using the Kasa smart app on your phone or tablet

Kasa is used and trusted by more than 5 million people

2-year warranty included and UL-certified for safety

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.89 You Save: $7.10 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $19.99 Price: $12.69 ($6.34 / Count) You Save: $7.30 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other TP-Link Kasa Black Friday deals

We have no doubt whatsoever that TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs will be among the most popular Kasa deals. That being said, there are so many more Kasa smart home gadgets that have deep discounts. Kasa LED smart light bulbs are just $9.99 each and color smart bulb 2-packs are $16.99. The $80 Kasa HS300 Smart Plug Power Strip is down to just $49.99, an all-time low. And Kasa smart light switches start at just $12.29!

Here are some of our favorite Kasa Black Friday deals of 2021:

Kasa LED light strips

Also, let’s not forget best-selling Kasa LED light strips. Prices somehow start at just $19.99 right now!

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip KL430, 16 Color Zones RGBIC, 6.6ft Wi-Fi LED Lights Work with Alexa,… List Price: $69.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $30.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip Extension KL430E, 16 Color Zones RGBIC, 3.3ft Wi-Fi LED Lights Work… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip, 16.4ft WiFi LED Strip Works with Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, H… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.