Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals have the lowest prices ever

I can’t say I’m particularly surprised at the deals I’m about to show you in this roundup. And I would bet you won’t be very surprised either. But although Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals aren’t very surprising in 2022, they’re still fantastic.

Regardless of which model you’re looking for, you’ll get a brand new Fire TV Stick at the lowest price ever!

The action begins with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, which is down to $11.99. Of course, the Fire TV Stick 4K is far more popular and it’s on sale for just $24.99 instead of $50!

With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers prefer the 4K model.

And if you want the best of the best, we’ve got some fantastic news for you. The hot new Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 just got its first-ever discount. Hurry and you can pick one up for just $34.99 instead of $55!

Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $11.99. That’s not a typo… you’ll pay a penny under $12!

In case you’re not familiar with this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the dongle itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick

The only difference is the remote, which doesn’t have the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. It still has Alexa though, which is often the main feature people want.

Truth be told, however, we would recommend going with the Fire TV Stick instead of the Lite model right now. After all, it’s on sale for $16.99, which is only $5 more than the Lite version.

Upgrade to 4K

If you want the best of the best, you can save even more by upgrading to the #1 best-selling Amazon streaming dongle. That’s right, I’m talking about the Fire TV Stick 4K.

It’s on sale right now for just $24.99. At that price, it’s destined to be the hottest Prime Day Fire TV Stick deal of the year.

The only reason to pass on that deal is if you want a faster UI and Wi-Fi 6. If that’s the case, then definitely snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead. It’s discounted for the first time ever right now. That’s an awesome Prime Day Fire TV Stick deal!

On top of all that, you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $59.99. It’s essentially a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot. That means you get the best of Fire TV and the best of Alexa in one!

All of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals are fantastic. Definitely take advantage before they start selling out.

Fire TV Stick 4K might be the #1 Prime Day deal

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick ever is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K

Enjoy faster app and game launches as well as smoother navigation

This is also Amazon’s first streaming stick with Wi-Fi 6 support

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio

Fire TV Stick & Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Lite version includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which does not have IR buttons to control your TV



Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max

Fire TV Cube

This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can a sk Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

The built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+

