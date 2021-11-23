Black Friday robot vacuum deals 2021: Roomba, Shark, eufy, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2021 is in full swing and you undoubtedly have a few purchases under your belt already. Maybe you picked up a new Instant Pot or a Chromebook laptop. Perhaps you snagged a pair of AirPods Pro with MagSafe with an insane discount at Amazon. Maybe you even went all-out and bought yourself a brand new 4K smart TV. That’s all well and good, but now it’s time to check out the Black Friday robot vacuum deals that are available in 2021.

Black Friday is always a great time to pick up a new robot vacuum. But Black Friday 2021 has particularly impressive discounts on models from every major brand. iRobot has Roomba Black Friday deals that will blow you away, and Shark has sales that are just as good. Eufy, ILIFE, and plenty of other brands are getting in on the action too. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive entry-level model or a high-end vacuum, we’ve got you covered in our big roundup.

Self-emptying robot vacuum deals for Black Friday 2021

Everyone knows that self-emptying adds another layer of convenience to the equation. Of course, not everyone wants to buy such an expensive model. But now that Black Friday robot vacuum deals are here, there are some surprisingly affordable options out there!

First and foremost, the brand new Neabot N2 robot vacuum with auto-empty station is on sale with a huge discount for Prime members only. This is a terrific new model that we’ve been testing, and we’re very impressed. It has powerful suction and it’s great for pet hair. Also, the self-emptying base has a very cool LED screen that shows you when it’s time to change the dust collection bag.

The Neabot N2 is already cheaper than rivals at $500, but right now it’s down to just $349.99 for Black Friday 2021. That’s an incredible deal!

Now, for the bad news: Only Amazon Prime subscribers can get this great deal.

Another great option

If you want another impressive option that’s comparable, check out the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop. This is a brand new model that we just started testing.

The Vac Station features impressive 200-minute battery life and very strong suction. It also has a much better app than the Neabot model. The app obviously doesn’t come into play too much since the whole point of a self-emptying vacuum is to set it and forget it. But when you do need the app, Yeedi’s has a much better design.

This model also retails for $500. Thanks to a great Black Friday robot vacuum deal, it’s currently down to $349.99.

Best affordable robot vacuum

Speaking of Yeedi, it also happens to be the company behind the most affordable Black Friday robot vacuum deal.

The Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is a top-seller among our readers and it has been for a long time. With a retail price of just $130, this model offers all the basic features you might need. It also packs impressive performance and enough battery life to clean an entire floor of your home in one pass.

As we said, $130 is a fantastic bargain for the k600. Get one during Black Friday 2021, however, and you’ll only pay $89.99!

World’s first self-cleaning robot mop on sale

Self-cleaning robot vacuums are so great because you can “set it and forget it” for a month at a time. That’s awesome, instead of having to clean out the dust bin and filters after every single use. The Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum takes the same concept and applies it to the mop instead of the vacuum.

Narwal’s T10 comes with a special base station that has two 1.3-gallon water reservoirs inside. You fill one of them with clean water and dirty water goes in the other. The T10 then goes off and does its thing, mopping up all the messes on your wood, tile, and laminate flooring. When the special mopping pads get too dirty, a normal robot mop would just keep smearing all that grime around your home. The Narwal T10, on the other hand, goes back to the base station, docks, and cleans itself by flushing clean water through the mop pads and up into the second water reservoir. Then it continues mopping your floors!

This model retails for $1,099 but it’s down to an all-time low of $799 for Black Friday!

An even newer option

The brand new Dreametech W10 Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum & Mop was just released ahead of Black Friday this year. It has about the same retail price as the Narwal model, but it packs in some extra tech.

When comparing the two, the biggest difference might come into play where vacuuming is concerned. While the Narwal T10 has strong 1800Pa suction, the new Dreametech W10 can boost all the way up to a whopping 4000Pa. Dirt is no match for suction that strong.

Both models feature special charging stations that self-clean the mop when the robot docks. Also of note, the Dreametech model uses heat to dry the mop when it’s done cleaning! This awesome new robot vacuum and mop retails for $1,089, but it’s down to $889 in this awesome Black Friday robot vacuum launch deal. Don’t miss out!

Black Friday Roomba robot vacuum deals

If you’ve got your eye on iRobot’s Roomba while browsing Black Friday deals, we’ve got you covered. There are tons of models on sale this year and prices start at just $179.99 for the Roomba 694! You can also pick up the self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum for $399.99 right now, which is a new all-time low price.

These deals are definitely sellout risks, so grab one now before it’s too late.

Roomba 694 – $179.99 (reg. $274)

Roomba 692 – $199.99 (reg. $300)

Braava 380t robot mop – $199.99 (reg. $300)

Roomba i3 – $299.99 (reg. $400)

Roomba i3+ self-emptying robot vacuum – $399.99 (reg. $600)

Roomba i7+ self-emptying robot vacuum – $649 (reg. $1,000)

Shark Black Friday 2021 deals

Shark is just as popular as iRobot these days, which is quite impressive. And there’s no question that Shark’s Black Friday robot vacuum deals are top-notch in 2021.

So many best-selling models are on sale right now at great prices. Our favorite is the Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum that’s down to $299.99. Or, if you want a big upgrade, the Shark AI self-emptying robot vacuum is $449.99 instead of $650 for Black Friday 2021. That’s crazy!

Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum – $299.99 (reg. $500)

Shark AI self-emptying robot vacuum – $449.99 (reg. $650)

Other top-rated robot vacuums on sale

Here are a few more of our favorite Black Friday robot vacuum deals of 2021. They come from a range of top brands including Roborock, eufy, and ILIFE. You really can’t go wrong with any of these great options!

Roborock

Ecovacs

More top brands

