August Lock Black Friday 2021 deal slashes $50 off the best smart lock

The new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th-Generation) is the #1 best-selling smart lock on Amazon. We’re not just talking about new smart locks or high-end locks. It’s the #1 product in the entire doorlock category. That’s a truly impressive feat when you consider how many different options there are out there. And now, the August Lock Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is finally here.

Anyone who has one will tell you that the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a bargain at $229.99. If you get one while it’s on sale for Black Friday 2021, however, you’ll only pay $179.97. That matches this popular model’s lowest price ever!

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver List Price: $229.99 Price: $179.97 You Save: $50.02 (22%)

August Lock Black Friday deals

Sure, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has all of the standard features you would expect from any smart lock. But this latest August model also adds several unique features. Additionally, you get compatibility with all three of the top voice assistants in the world. It doesn’t matter if you use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Whatever the case, August has you covered.

For a limited time, the newest August Lock has a terrific Black Friday discount. That means now is the perfect time to see why this is the new smart lock that everyone is talking about.

From now through the end of the day on Cyber Monday, you can get the 4th-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for just $179.97. The regular retail price is $229.99, so this is a huge discount!

Why does everyone love August?

August is a rare example of a company that helped popularize a new product category back when it was first emerging, and yet is still one of the top brands in that category now. What makes August smart locks so successful, you ask? We think it boils down to three main things.

First, August smart locks are wonderfully simple to install. The outer portion of your deadbolt with the key stays in place, and only the inner portion of your lock gets swapped out. Second, August locks are secure and reliable, and the company is constantly improving them with refinements and new features. And third, August’s locks are very affordable compared to the competition — and that’s especially true today.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th-Generation) is the latest and greatest lock in the company’s catalog. It has all the features that people love from earlier August models, plus it has some new additions like compatibility with all three top voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. This model has a new, refined design that is still instantly recognizable as an August lock, and it’s still just as easy to install as ever.

August’s newest lock is the #1 best-selling new lock on Amazon right now. And as we said, that includes both smart locks and traditional locks. Don’t miss this awesome August Lock Black Friday 2021 deal! This price lasts until the end of the day on Cuber Monday, November 29.

Another August Lock Black Friday deal

If you’re a big fan of August but you want to spend less money, we’ve got you covered. The 3rd-generation model is called simply the August Smart Lock, and it’s also discounted right now. Between this August Smart Lock Black Friday deal and the huge $51 discount on the 4th-gen model, there’s definitely something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this great Black Friday 2021 sale!

August Smart Lock, 3rd Generation – Silver List Price: $149.99 Price: $94.58 You Save: $55.41 (37%)

