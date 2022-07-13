15 trending Prime Day deals everyone’s buying in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. Amazon promised us millions of deals for Prime subscribers around the world, and it delivered. As you can see in our main Prime Day 2022 deals roundup, there are so many spectacular sales this year. But what are the best trending deals so far for Prime Day 2022?

When it comes to trending deals, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular as FREE money from Amazon. And I already showed you how to get a bonus $12.50 Amazon credit when you send a $50 Amazon eGift card to yourself.

Since you’re sending it to yourself, that means you’re not spending a dime!

FREE MONEY: Unlock $40 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $40 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There are also some other ways to get free money and you should definitely take advantage. Check out BGR’s Amazon gift card deals roundup to see all the offers available now. And once you’re done with that, it’s time to check out all the other popular deals available to Prime members right now.

Prime Day trending deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 has been tremendous thus far. Anything and everything you can think of is on sale right now. And the odds are pretty good that it’s all on sale at the lowest prices of the year.

But with millions of deals available on July 12 and July 13 for Prime Day, how do you know which sales are the most popular ones?

Amazon gave BGR Deals a peek at the hottest trending deals for Prime Day 2022. And now, we’ll show you the best of the best so far.

Trending Prime Day Apple deals

As pricey as Apple products are, it goes without saying that they’re at the top of everyone’s Prime Day lists.

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are by far the hottest Apple deals of Prime Day 2022. But the Apple Watch Series 7 at a new all-time low price of $279 isn’t far behind.

Here are all the hottest trending Apple deals of Prime Day:

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



Amazon device deals

Amazon devices are obviously going to be best-sellers during Prime Day. After all, they have some of the deepest discounts around.

The Echo Dot 4th-Gen tops the list. That should be no surprise since it’s down to $19.99 with a free Sengled LED smart bulb. The Fire TV Stick 4K and Blink Outdoor camera are also trending this year.

Other trending sales

Here are some more Prime Day 2022 deals that Amazon flagged as trending this year.

You’ll find laptops, vacuums, Sony noise cancelling headphones, and more on the list. Definitely take advantage while they’re still in stock!

