LifeStraw Black Friday 2021 deals: Hurry before they sell out

Getting the most out of your water intake each day can be hard. Trying to drink the recommended eight glasses a day doesn’t always go well. On top of that, you have to try and drink the cleanest water possible. LifeStraw is a company that lets you drink clean and crisp water. With LifeStraw Black Friday deals, you can get cleaner water for less. We included LifeStraw in our holiday gift guide for this year.

With genius technology and filtration, LifeStraw helps you get the cleanest water you can. For a short time, you’ll be able to cash in on savings too. With the LifeStraw Black Friday deals, you’ll enjoy savings that you can use on other items. Because you’ll no longer have to worry about drinking clean water.

LifeStraw Black Friday deals start at the beginning

You can’t start without discussing LifeStraw off the bat. It is a personal water filter made for hiking, camping, and traveling. The microfiltration membrane takes care of and removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). That means that you won’t get sick if you are forced into a tough situation. You can drink pond water and make it healthier.

It removes microplastics, including the smallest ones out there. This will provide 4,000 liters of clean and safe drinking water. Through rigorous testing, it reduces turbidity. The personal water filter is on sale through December 25th for $12.99.

This is offered in water bottles too

If you don’t want to carry around just the filter, you can choose the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle. The membrane microfilter in this also lasts 4,000 liters. The water filtration keeps particles, germs, and bacteria in the filter. It holds 22 ounces and is simple to use and also clean. Through Christmas, it is down to $26.99.

For those who prefer a stainless steel water bottle, the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle is the pick. It meets the protocols of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NSF International/ANSI. The activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons if you properly care for it. This is double-wall vacuum-insulated to maintain cool temperatures. Until December 25, this is $44.96.

More LifeStraw deals

Here’s more of what you can save on.

LifeStraw Go 2-Stage Water Filter Bottle Replacement Filters

Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw

LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit

