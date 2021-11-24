BGR 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again. The crisper weather is in the air and you’re already thinking about the holidays. I mean, how could you not be? They’re right around the corner! This means, if you haven’t started thinking about your shopping list, you may be in trouble. But don’t worry, we have you covered.

If you’re interested in Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift deals, you can check out our coverage. Definitely don’t miss the best deals out there. But for our overall picks for the best gifts for the holiday season, you came to the right place. Here is our holiday gift guide with the top choices of the year.

What should be on your holiday gift guide list?

There is a wide array of products on the list. You’ll be able to find gifts for adults, kids, friends, and family. You can enhance your kitchen, bedroom, home security, or home in general. The ways to innovate your home with these are endless. They range in price also. So we are looking out for all kinds of budgets. Take a look at our picks for the best Black Friday gifts and Cyber Monday gifts.

Where to start

When it comes to handheld devices, you aren’t going to find a better option than this. Here is one of our top choices this year for our holiday gift guide.

iPad Mini (2021)

The iPad Mini has become one of the easiest tablets to use across the landscape. Over the years, it has ranged in size as the iPhone has gotten bigger. The iPad Mini (2021) has a much more modern look than previous iterations. There are a ton of colors you can get it in and the LED display works very well.

This version of the smart device comes with the Apple A15 Bionic chip, which boosts the performance to the same level as the iPhone 13. This also makes the camera better than the iPad Air and the front-facing camera is now the same as offered in an iPad Pro. This is a solid upgrade for those who want a sleek, stylish, and easy-to-carry tablet.

2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Pink Price: $499.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drinkworks Home Bar Classic

For those who plan on hosting a bunch this holiday season, the Drinkworks Home Bar Classic will make your life a lot easier. This will allow you to make different cocktails for your different guests. Rather than having to hire a bartender for your personal party, this machine takes care of mixing and stirring for you.

You can choose different styles of cocktails, ranging from rum punches to Palomas to Manhattans and more. The cocktails come in pods and you just have to pop the pod into the machine, fill the machine with water, and put a glass underneath it. If your cocktail requires some carbonation, the machine reads the barcode on the pod and adds it from the CO2 cartridge. There are even holiday cocktails for you to pick from.

Drinkworks Home Bar Classic Price: $299.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Beats Fit Pro

Bring the latest AirPods technology without the AirPods prices with the Beats Fit Pro. These have a sporty design, making them great for a workout, commute, or just running errands around town. The flexible tips are wingtips for all-day comfort and stability.

The controls are simple and the Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking delivers an immersive experience. You’ll love watching a video while wearing these as that feature takes you into your audio more. The built-in 9.5mm driver has the sound just the way you want it. It delivers up to six hours of listening time and the charging case offers another 18 hours on top of that.

Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi… Price: $199.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Holiday gift guide choices for the adventurer

Whether you have people on your list who are hiking and camping friends or those who love just being outdoors, these are some gifts for them.

GoPro HERO10 Black

For the adrenaline junkie in your life, the GoPro HERO10 Black is great to include in a holiday gift guide list for them. This compact camera can go with them wherever their travels take them. They can take high-res photos and videos with a high frame rate. The 5.3K video resolution at 60fps will capture what they want.

HyperSmooth 4.0 delivers smooth visuals and it’s easy to dial in the best stabilization. Transferring photos and videos has never been simpler. This is the fastest GoPro ever. On Black Friday, you can get the HERO10 Black with a GoPro subscription for only $399.98. That’s a $150 savings!

GoPro HERO10 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5.3K60 Ult… List Price: $499.99 Price: $449.00 You Save: $50.99 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LifeStraw

For this instance, forget cocktails. Focus on what you should be drinking more of each day: water. If someone you know is big into camping and hiking, they should consider LifeStraw. This is the ultimate survival tool. It takes stream or pond water and makes it drinkable. So if they ever find themselves in a pinch, this can actually save their life.

It removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and pesticides. This also gets rid of microplastics and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns. The microbiological filter provides 4,000 liters of clean and safe drinking water. It weighs less than two ounces, so it won’t be a burden to carry. Also, if you buy one, it provides one child with safe water for one year.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness, 1 Pack… List Price: $29.95 Price: $16.50 You Save: $13.45 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nocs Provision Zoom Tube

Handle more exploring with the Nocs Provision Zoom Tube. This provides ultralight optics in the palm of your hand. See more, as the single tube allows you to see farther. It is the equivalent of a 400mm zoom lens. This provides a wide field of view (384ft @ 1000yds / 7.3°). You’ll love using this to see birds or more in the distance.

This is waterproof and simple to carry. It is coated multiple times to reduce chromatic aberration and provide more brightness. You can position this on a rock or log to see more through it. It’s convenient to have on you when you’re on a hike, camping, or exploring the wilderness.

Nocs Provision Zoom Tube Price: $75.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Gifts for gamers

We all know people who love video games. Many of us are those people. So what do you get the top gamers in your life? Here are some choices.

EPOS H6PRO Closed Acoustic Headset

Get really into the game with the EPOS H6PRO Closed Acoustic Headset. This helps drown out the outside noise and lets you focus on your competition. You’ll have minimum listening fatigue from wearing these and it delivers ultimate performance across the full audio spectrum. It delivers dynamic sound without compromising accuracy.

The microphone is detachable, making it customizable. It is compatible with PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X, Nintendo Switch, Mac OSX, and mobile phones. The boom arm has been redesigned for better use. It is lightweight and also built to last.

EPOS H6Pro - Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset with Mic - Over-Ear Headset – Lightweight - Lift-to… Price: $179.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Edifier G2 II – Platinum Crystal Pink Gaming Headset

If you’re looking for something on this holiday gift guide for a gamer girl, the Edifier G2 II – Platinum Crystal Pink Gaming Headset is a solid choice. These are comfortable enough for competition and have removable magnetic car ears. It will enhance the gaming atmosphere, thanks to the 16.8 million RGB effects designed in the earcups.

The 50mm driver provides deep bass and specially-tuned audio. The virtual 7.1 surround system helps you get into a realistic gaming experience. The balanced soundscape lets you hear even the smallest of noises. These are compatible with PC, PS4, and PS5. The plush headband and ergonomic design make them simple to wear for a long time.

Edifier HECATE G2 II Pink Cat Ear Gaming Headset USB Wired Headphones with Mic for PC, PS4, PS5… Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

IOGEAR Dock Pro with Game+ Mode

Plugging in your devices has never been easier with the IOGEAR Dock Pro with Game+ Mode. You can use this as a portable Nintendo Switch dock while traveling. It allows you to dock a laptop, tablet, Android phone, or Nintendo Switch with a single USB-C port. You can work on a Samsung Galaxy Note tablet via Samsung DeX mode with a keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

There’s so much you can do with this, as it can connect with an HDMI display or a TV. That way, you can view your content up to 4K UltraHD. It’ll charge the host device with up to 60W of power delivery. It is miniature and can be carried easily, allowing you to game when you’re on the go.

IOGEAR 4K 60W USB-C Dock Pro Station with Game+ Mode (GUC3C4HP) List Price: $79.95 Price: $67.99 You Save: $11.96 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More gadgets for your holiday gift guide

If you’re looking for more unique gadgets for your friends and family, here are some great options.

Dusk sunglasses

While they may not be needed in life-saving scenarios, the Dusk sunglasses from Ampere are great to wear outside. These are electrochromic smart sunglasses. What that means is, you can control how dark the tint is. The first of their kind, they are app-controlled.

Not only can you choose what tint you want your sunglasses at through the app, but they also have open-ear audio and an integrated microphone. You can listen to music and take calls with your sunglasses. The speakers mean that the sound is only for your ears. They can be worn any time of day.

Dusk sunglasses from Ampere Price: $295.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTags

Do you constantly lose things? Find an easier way to keep track of your items with Apple AirTags. It takes no time to set this up and you can attach it to the item that you want to keep track of. Using the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to locate where your item is. If you believe it is in your home and you just can’t find it, you can play a noise through the speaker on the AirTag to find it more easily.

Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your item (if you have an up-to-date iPhone). This can also ping to other friends’ devices if you put it into Lost Mode, allowing others to track something for you. All of the communication in Find My is encrypted, so people won’t be able to track you with it. The battery lasts for over a year and it comes in a single or in a pack of four.

Apple AirTag Price: $29.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

Do you ever forget to back up your phone? Sure you do. Well, while you’re charging your phone overnight, you can back it up too with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync. You can get this in multiple capacities ranging from 64GB up to 256GB. You can also choose the option of just the charger. This is a 10W fast charger for Qi-compatible phones.

But not only does it charge quickly, it automatically backs up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger, just by putting your phone on it. It requires a wireless connection along with iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above. This helps to free up space on your phone. Also, the cable is six feet long, giving you more reach.

2-in-1 (wireless fast charging + 64GB photo/video backup) - SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Syn… Price: $79.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Add to your kitchen

Your kitchen can never have enough advancements. Take a look at these options for your holiday gift guide.

Anova Precision Oven

If you are struggling to find the time to cook, the Anova Precision Oven will do a lot of the work for you. This new version has some of the best features you’ll find in a kitchen gadget. It can do so much, including steam, air fry, convection bake, sous vide, dehydrate, broil, toast, and more.

It’ll cook your food more evenly and deliver the golden brown crisp you’re looking for. You’ll be able to monitor your cooking through the Oven app. It comes with a pan, two racks, and an attachable food probe for precise temperature readings. The steam injection technology brings this to a whole different level. It measures 22.4″ x 17.7″ x 14.1″ so it isn’t too bulky to store. It is 15% off for Black Friday sales now!

Anova Precision Oven Price: $509.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Vitapod

Getting more water into your body each day is vital. But make it tastier with Vitapod. Vitapod is a high-performance drink machine with advanced filtration. So it will get rid of the bad things that are in tap water and only keep the healthy aspects of the water. On top of that, the pods will add a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and flavonoids.

The powerful antioxidants are plant-based, giving you more nutrients. Turning tap water into a drink even healthier than water is quite a feat. Also, the flavors that you can turn your water into include cotton candy, blueberry pomegranate, watermelon, and pineapple coconut. For every machine sold, Vitapod stops 50 single-use plastic bottles from entering the ocean, thanks to a partnership with PlasticBank.

Vitapod Starter Kit Price: $199.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

ChefWave Elado Automatic Frozen Yogurt Maker

Making frozen treats at home has never been easier, thanks to the ChefWave Elado Automatic Frozen Yogurt Maker. You can make frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, and ice cream in no time. You’ll make ice cream in just 20 minutes. It holds two quarts in its double-insulated freeze bowl.

It is smartly designed, as the lid locks to prevent any mess. The LED digital display lets you set the adjustable timer for customizable results. It comes with reusable freezer storage tubs to store different flavors. Plus, there’s no need for ice.

ChefWave Elado 2 Qt Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, Gelato, Ice Cream Maker Includes 2 Pack Re… Price: $82.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dreamfarm Spina

Get rid of your salad spinner or your colander as the Dreamfarm Spina can handle the duties of both. It is a colander that turns into an in-sink spinner for vegetables and fruits. You won’t have to shake or drip dry your foods any longer. The basket has over-hanging sides, so nothing falls out while you’re using it.

The handle helps with saving space, as it can be pushed inside the colander. There is a non-slip foot that will hold fast while spinning. It’s also dishwasher-safe for simpler cleaning. Also, it’s so easy to put in the sink to drain water.

Dreamfarm Spina | Easy-To-Use Salad Spinner | Non-Scratch, Nylon Spinning Colander | Lettuce Sp… Price: $29.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Your computer also needs some gifts

Get more swag for your computer and boost its use.

Quartet Desktop Glass Monitor Riser

Bring your laptop to eye level by turning it into a desktop when you’re working at home. With the Quartet Desktop Glass Monitor Riser, you’ll be able to with ease. There are three heights that you can adjust this to: 2.25″, 3.75″, and 5.25″. This also works for monitors for desktops, so you can use this however you see fit.

There is also a retractable dry erase board with a durable tempered glass surface. This lets you easily write down notes for you to remember. The sleek design and modern style add a nice touch to your at-home office.

Quartet Desktop Glass Monitor Riser for Computer with Dry-Erase Board, Adjustable Height (Q090G… Price: $75.78 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Luminar Neo

You may remember we talked about Luminar AI in last year’s gift guide. Well, Luminar Neo from Skylum is available this year. This is a brand-new creative image editor that is driven by AI technologies. It helps you bring your photo editing to life. It offers more editing capabilities than the Luminar AI while still being incredibly easy to use.

There is a new engine with better performance. There are more helpful AI tools, such as dust and line removal, background removal, relighting options, and more. You can manipulate the use of layers with ease. It’s also easier to share to mobile devices via the app. For Black Friday, you can get up to 45% off on the preorder of this.

Luminar Neo Price: $59.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Waterfield Designs Tech Folio Brief

Tote your laptop around town in style with the Waterfield Designs Tech Folio Brief. This is specifically designed to take all of your gear with you when you need to work remotely. The pocket-storage system keeps everything organized and accessible. It allows you to get store your bulky and slim accessories easily.

You can fit cables, cords, adapters, power bricks, mice, external hard drives, and more. It’ll store a new MacBook Pro M1, Surface Book 3 (13.5″), Dell XPS 13, and many more laptops. You can choose a compact or a full size, depending on the space you need. There are three walls of firm foam and also a foam base. The outer is made from 1050 Denier Ballistic Nylon or durable Waxed Canvas with full-grain leather accents.

Waterfield Designs Tech Folio Brief Price: Starting at $359.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

You can also add more tech to your home

Enhance your home by adding these awesome gifts to your holiday gift guide.

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam

No matter where you put it, the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam will keep your home safer. It is a discreet and versatile camera that is Wi-Fi-enabled to beef up your home security. It delivers HD 1080p video and also color night vision to pick up more of what’s happening, day or night. You can use it as soon as you take it out of the box.

The features include person, sound, and motion detection. The camera has a built-in siren that reaches 85 decibels and you can send them remotely from your smartphone to scare off intruders. You’ll receive live alerts and you can also watch on-demand live streaming of your feed. The two-way audio feature helps you communicate with anyone near the camera. Furthermore, you can enroll in plans that will cover up to $1,000 in theft and property damage.

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam Price: $58.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Waterpik PowerPulse Therapeutic Strength Massage Showerhead

Get more out of your time in the shower with the Waterpik PowerPulse Therapeutic Strength Massage Showerhead. It provides double the force compared to other retail showerheads. It clinically soothes muscle tension, increases flexibility, and also promotes a restful sleep after you’re done using it.

This has a handheld shower bracket that is adjustable, meaning you can use it in an overhead shower or on a hose. The installation is very simple and it is detachable. There are seven spray settings that offer a range of modes to meet your needs. This is an affordable option to enhance your shower-going experience.

Waterpik High Pressure Powerpulse Massage Hand Held, 2.5 GPM, Chrome Detachable Shower Head wit… List Price: $39.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $12.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Turtlebox Speaker

Adding more sound to your home may seem like an interesting idea, especially if you have kids. But if you want a serious speaker that you can bring with you on your travels, the Turtlebox Speaker could be the right pick for you. We were big fans of just how much bass and sound this speaker packs. The full and rich sound is unmistakable.

You can also charge devices from the ports inside the Turtlebox Speaker. The sturdy handle helps you carry it from place to place. It is a great choice for those who love going camping or fishing and want to bring a speaker along with them.

Turtlebox Speaker Price: $374.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Innovations for your holiday gift guide

We could all use more innovation in our lives. Here are products that will make your life easier.

Bedfellow Ultimate Sleep Mask

Never complain about it not being dark enough for you to sleep again when you use the Bedfellow Ultimate Sleep Mask. This isn’t like a typical sleep mask. It is soft and stretchy, so it delivers comfort. The eye cups are made from memory foam that won’t create a leak for light to slip in.

There is no pressure on your eyes and you’ll get total darkness on demand. Also, there is an adjustable strap to make it more customizable. Anybody can wear these and get the sleep that they want.

Bedfellow Ultimate Sleep Mask Price: $28.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

IGGI

We are all more aware of germs than ever before. With IGGI from Laurastar, you’ll be able to steam your clothes and eliminate germs at the same time. It is a hygienic handheld steamer that steams and unwrinkles your clothes at high pressure. But this will also disinfect all fabrics and objects.

Even the most delicate of fabrics can be treated with this. The Dry Microfine Steam naturally kills 99.9% of viruses, including coronavirus. The best part is that it does not use chemicals. You can use this on clothes, surfaces, and objects. It’s a terrific addition to anyone on your holiday gift guide who frequently shows up with wrinkled clothes.

IGGI from Laurastar Price: $299.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Geekey

With Geekey, you’ll be able to handle more tasks with one tool. Why is that? Because it works as a bottle opener, screwdriver, ruler, wrench, bit driver, file, and bike spoke key, amongst others. There are 16 duties this can handle and it is not much bigger than a standard key.

You’ll be able to toss this in your pocket or just keep it on your keychain. It’s an ultimate utility tool that will come in handy. It also is TSA compliant, so you can bring it with you when you travel. Made from stainless steel, it’s built to last.

Geekey Multi-tool | Stainless Steel Key Shaped Pocket Tool For Your Keychain | Includes Bottle… List Price: $26.99 Price: $22.99 You Save: $4.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Holiday gift guide ideas for audiophiles

Trying to find gifts for the music lovers in your life? Here are some good ideas.

Apple AirPods 3

This should be on any holiday gift guide for your friends that need wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods 3, or Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are a solid upgrade from previous models. These have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. That places the sound all around you. You can wear these during a workout or while you’re working, as they are sweat- and water-resistant.

The angled, shorter stem is a better fit for your ear. There is a skin detection sensor, which will more accurately detect when you’re wearing them. You’ll get up to six hours of listening on one charge. They work with MagSafe chargers as well.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $154.99 You Save: $24.01 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds

More wireless earbuds that should be considered for your holiday gift guide are Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. These are extremely affordable, as they check in under $100. They are extremely light and offer active noise cancellation. The high-end response is something to note, as they deliver crisp and clear sound.

The battery life is something to marvel at, as they can last up to 34 hours in the case. When using ANC mode, they last four hours. They are extremely comfortable to wear as well and will stay in your ears for light to medium activity. Also, they are very sleek.

Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds Price: $99.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Sonos Five

Have someone on your holiday gift guide who loves to listen to their records? The Sonos Five is a terrific accompanying speaker for them. This can be connected to their turntable to enhance their listening experience. It features a new look with new details and a monochromatic look.

There is increased memory and processing power that provides improved performance. They won’t have to worry about putting speaker-tuning capabilities, as the speaker is enhanced with Trueplay. It’s simple to connect to other Sonos speakers as well.

Sonos Five Price: $549.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Find something for the kids

Need a gift for a child? Take a look at these offerings.

Kinoo

Finding it hard for your kids to stay in touch with their grandparents? Enter Kinoo. This is a new AR/AI-enabled video communication system that was developed to let families connect from a distance. It brings video calling to life, as family members of all ages can share, play games, and spend time together from wherever they are.

It is an app for your iPad or iPhone that pairs with a wireless controller wand. The controller wand lets you play and learn together. For anyone with grandparents yearning to connect with their family from farther away, it’s a great idea.

Kinoo Price: Starts at $99.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Backyard League Baseball

If you have a child who likes baseball but also gaming, the Backyard League Baseball would be right up their alley. This will turn baseball exercises into fun and games. It is a regulation size and weight baseball that connects via Bluetooth to a user’s smartphone. It tracks catches, drops, and other metrics to help build baseball skills.

There are in-ap games like Fast Throw and Higher and Higher that lets kids practice different skills. It makes sound effects and creates an immersive experience. They’ll be able to see how they stack up with players around the world with the global leaderboards.

BACKYARD LEAGUE – The Official Gaming Baseball for all ages – New 2021 – Fun Baseball Gift – Co… Price: $89.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Additional home tech for your holiday gift guide

There are a few more tech additions we wanted to include. Here are some more great gifts.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Give your TV the best streaming options possible with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+. It transforms your TV into a smart TV, allowing you to stream your favorite shows and movies. It takes no time to set up and it streams your content in the best picture quality. The difference between the Streaming Stick 4K and the Streaming Stick 4K+ has to do with the remote.

This comes with Roku’s Voice Remote Pro that has a rechargeable battery, a mic for voice controls, and a headphone jack that lets you view in private. You can control it with hands-free voice commands as well. You get a 4K resolution with support for HDR as well as Dolby Vision support for some of the clearest visuals you can find.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021) Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote Pro… Price: $69.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cricut Explore 3

Anyone who has a DIYer on their holiday gift guide needs to check out the Cricut Explore 3. This crafting machine lets you take care of so much designing at home. You’ll be able to draw, cut, score faster than you’ve ever been able to before. Designing has never been simpler.

It is compatible with Cricut Smart Materials, which don’t require a machine mat. That means you don’t have to do multiple measurements before you start your project. The machine will do it for you. It works with over 100 types of materials, so you can make banners, patches, stickers, decals, and more.

Cricut Explore 3 Machine - DIY Machine Compatible with Matless Cutting Cricut Smart Materials |… List Price: $299.99 Price: $269.00 You Save: $30.99 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 13 Case

Enjoying the new iPhone 13? Make sure to get a Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 13 Case for it. This is a terrific case because of how slim it is but protective at the same time. There are air pocket corners that keep your device safer. The texture is extremely grippy, so it won’t slip out of your hand easily.

This is offered in many fun designs and patterns. It also is MagSafe compatible, so you’ll be able to charge your phone easily without having to remove the case. It will elevate your phone’s screen off of a surface, adding to its protection. This used to be known as Kung Fu Grip.

Smartish iPhone 13 Slim Case - Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe [Lightweight + Protective] Thin… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Finish your day with a shave and a drink

Our final two products get you ready for a night or and then let you enjoy a night in.

Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

For the latest in shaving, check out the Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver. This can handle all kinds of facial hair growth. So even if you have to shave your seven-day beard or get rid of some stubble, this can tackle the job. The unique ProLift trimmer lifts and cuts long and flat hair. That reduces the friction and helps minimize irritation.

This also comes with a 5-in-1 SmartCare Center that keeps your shaver hygienic. It includes a cleaning brush, cleaning cartridge, smart plug, and case. You’ll also have the flexibility to shave how close you want.

Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver Price: $329.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

High Camp Flasks Highball Shaker

Bring your cocktail with you, thanks to the High Camp Flasks Highball Shaker. You’ll be able to shake and take, so you can mix your cocktails at home before bringing them to a picnic or a party. This is a 20-ounce vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker that converts to a highball tumbler. The innovative coupling strainer design allows it to be used in multiple ways.

It features a three-piece configuration to help you decide where you want to enjoy a drink. You can also store a 16-ounce can in the shaker without the strainer and a 12-ounce can with the strainer. it comes in copper, gunmetal, or stainless steel.

High Camp Flasks Highball Shaker Price: $79.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.