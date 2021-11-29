20 Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are about to sell out

We have good news and bad news about the best early Cyber Monday deals we’re about to show you. The good news is they’re some of the most popular products of the season and they’re down to the lowest prices ever. But the bad news is that because they were available early over this past weekend, there’s a good chance they’ll sell out soon.

We’ll cover everything from AirPods Pro and other Apple deals to 4K TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, and more. So many best-selling products are on sale at all-time low prices. We can’t tell you how many BGR Deals readers have emailed us to share their disbelief at how phenomenal these deals are.

The only problem is that they’re all so popular, they’re on the verge of selling out!

This year’s best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

If you’re in no rush and you want to dig through all these crazy sales yourself, we’ve got you covered. There are three big blowouts you need to check out:

You’ll definitely find all the best early Cyber Monday deals in there. Of course, not everyone has time to sift through thousands and thousands of deals. If you want to skip to the best of the best, scroll down to check out the very best sales of the season.

AirPods Cyber Monday deals

Image source: Apple

No headphones outsell AirPods among our readers. In fact, we’re not sure there are any gadgets at all that outsell Apple’s AirPods. These awesome true wireless earbuds will cost you a minimum of $159 if you buy a pair from Apple. At Amazon, however, the same AirPods 2 will cost just $99.99. Some of these prices match AirPods Cyber Monday deals from last year, but some are even better!

Next up, we have the AirPods Pro that our audience is totally obsessed with. They’re $249 at Apple, but Amazon’s massive discount drops them to less than $200. Not only does that match Amazon’s lowest price of the season, but it’s also less than Apple used to charge for AirPods 2 with wireless charging!

As we said, however, you shouldn’t buy them. That’s because Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging are on sale for only $179! Why buy the old model when the new one has such a deep discount?!

Fire TV Stick 4K deal

The brand new version of Amazon’s $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is available right now for $24.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for less than the cheaper Fire TV Stick. You would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can get 4K and HDR for even less right now. Also, as we mentioned, this is a brand new version with the latest and greatest features.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to add streaming apps to a “dumb” TV or you’re sick and tired of the terrible proprietary interface that’s built into your smart TV. In either case, this is an awesome way to save some money on one of the best streaming devices out there right now.

There are also SO MANY Fire TV deals right now on Amazon. You can see them all right here on Amazon’s site. Prices start at just $99.99 for the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site. Amazon’s brand new Omni series 4K TVs are also on sale with deep discounts.

Nest Thermostat deal at Amazon

Image source: Nest

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat doesn’t have the same sleek stainless steel design as the flagship model. But if you ask us, it features a different design that’s just as stylish. The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any home decor.

Most importantly, of course, the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support, and you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

With a list price of just $130, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is a terrific value. All things considered, it may very well be the best value out there. Plus, it’s going to pay for itself in savings on your energy bills. But if you head over to Amazon right now and pick one up, you’ll pay just $89.99. That matches Prime Day’s all-time low price from earlier this year! It’s definitely one of the best early Cyber Monday deals you can get.

The only bad news is that we’ve seen this discount disappear already on a few different color options. That means you probably don’t have much time left to get in on the action. You’ll also find the high-end Nest Learning Thermostat on sale for $179 instead of $250, but that model will probably sell out too.

Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals

It goes without saying that Amazon’s Echo Cyber Monday deals are off the charts this year. Most of the great Echo deals we saw last week are gone now, but there are still a few deep discounts lurking on Amazon’s site. For example, you can pick up brand new Echo Show 5 & Blink Mini bundle today for just $49.99 instead of $120. That’s an amazing deal!

Or, you can get the Echo Show 5 on its own for $44.99 instead of $85.

More great early Cyber Monday deals

Here are some more great deals that you definitely need to check out. Again, these are the best early Cyber Monday deals out there. They’re popular products that are already down to Cyber Monday prices. Why wait when you can score these incredible deals right now?

4K TV deals

On top of all that, you definitely don’t want to miss these awesome deals on best-selling TVs. These are definitely some of the best early Cyber Monday deals out there.

More Cyber Monday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

