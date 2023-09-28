Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 watchOS 10 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: Meta Quest 3 pre-order sale, free iPhone 15, Blink Video Doorbell bundles, more

By
Published Sep 28th, 2023 9:39AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

In Thursday’s big roundup of the top daily deals, nothing beats getting any new iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile — and that includes the iPhone 15 Pro Max! And with Prime Big Deal Days right around the corner, Prime members can save big on Blink Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell bundles. On top of that, Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro with USB-C are 20% off.

Plus, the just-announced Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset is now available for pre-order, and you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free!

Here, you’ll find all of our top deals from Thursday, September 28.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

More great sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $455+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals