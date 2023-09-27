iPhone 15 FineWoven cases are on sale for the first time

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup was released on September 22, and people seem to love the new models. That’s especially true of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which feature new titanium construction that’s stronger than any other iPhone. Of course, you still need to protect Apple’s pricey new iPhone from drops, and I have good news on that front: iPhone 15 FineWoven cases are currently on sale at discounted prices for the first time ever.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find a whopping four pages of deals on various iPhone 15 accessories. That includes FineWoven cases in every color you can think of. Plus, Apple’s new FineWoven cases are discounted for every available new model, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. You’ll save as much as 6%, depending on which case you choose.

Before I go any further, you should check out our hands-on first impressions with the iPhone 15 FineWoven case. For those unaware, this is a completely new type of material that Apple introduced alongside its 2023 iPhone lineup.

In recent years, Apple has been making a huge push to go green, so to speak. Some of the company’s moves have questionable motives, like removing wall chargers from all of its iPhone boxes. But others appear to be genuine, and ditching leather cases is one of them. Apple also got rid of leather Apple Watch bands this year.

Replacing leather is an intricate new FineWoven material that’s different from other fabric cases. It feels a bit like suede, with a silky finish that many people seem to love. They’re also much more eco-friendly, of course, and cows will also thank you for buying a FineWoven case instead of one wrapped in leather.

Needless to say, FineWoven cases are available for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Regardless of which model you’re buying, you’ll pay $59 at an Apple Store.

If you order your case from Amazon instead, however, you’ll save 5% on any size or color you might want. That drops the price to $55.99, which is obviously a new all-time low. After all, this is the first time Apple’s new cases have been discounted.

FineWoven MagSafe Wallets are on sale too, and you’ll also save 5% on any color you choose. Plus, you’ll find discounts on additional iPhone 15 accessories, including clear MagSafe cases and wall chargers.

Finally, I’ll note that Apple makes FineWoven cases for other iPhone models, too. They’re not solely for the iPhone 15 series. If you have an older iPhone model, you’ll be glad to learn that FineWoven cases for your iPhone are also discounted.

Check out Amazon’s big sale to see all the different models that are on sale right now.