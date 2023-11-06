Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today's deals: Early Black Friday sales, $21 myQ smart garage opener, $679 Apple Watch Ultra, more

By
Published Nov 6th, 2023 9:53AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Black Friday is right around the corner, so retailers are really turning up the heat right now. For example, you can get the super-popular myQ smart garage door opener for just $21 on sale. Or, pick up a $799 Apple Watch Ultra for just $679.

Here are the best early Black Friday sales you can shop now:

Also, be sure to check out the official Amazon Black Friday ad press release for everything you need to know about Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2023 sale. That’s right… it’s going to last for a full week this year!

This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, November 6.

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

