Today’s deals: Early Black Friday sales, $21 myQ smart garage opener, $679 Apple Watch Ultra, more

Black Friday is right around the corner, so retailers are really turning up the heat right now. For example, you can get the super-popular myQ smart garage door opener for just $21 on sale. Or, pick up a $799 Apple Watch Ultra for just $679.
Here are the best early Black Friday sales you can shop now:
Also, be sure to check out the official Amazon Black Friday ad press release for everything you need to know about Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2023 sale. That’s right… it’s going to last for a full week this year!
This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, November 6.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Dreo Chefmaker was a game-changer in my kitchen — get one on sale for $299.99, down from $359
- The myQ smart garage door opener with a whopping 67,000+ 5-star Amazon ratings is down to just $21 for Black Friday
- You can also get the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $59 instead of $100
- Pre-order a new M3 MacBook Pro from Best Buy and save $100 with your Plus or Total membership
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are down to $189, or get the updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99
- Save $120 on Apple’s 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Series 8 is $100 off at $299, but it won’t be around for much longer
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, or score an M1 MacBook Air at an all-time low of $749.99
- Apple’s iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for $249 — both are all-time low prices
- The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or you can save $9 on the Apple Watch Series 9
- You’ll also find the Apple Watch SE on sale for as little as $217
- Don’t miss BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Top-selling EIGHTREE smart plugs with Alexa are $4.50 each when you get a four-pack
- JBL Tune Bluetooth earbuds deals start at $49.95
- The entry-level Roomba 694 robot vacuum is on sale for $159.99
- Or, upgrade to the Roomba Combo j7+ with AI for $699.99, down from $1,000
- More iRobot Roomba models are discounted in this big sale
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone starts at just $849.99 on sale
- Fire TV Stick deals start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite
- My favorite option is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, down from $50
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is now live — check out the most popular gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals