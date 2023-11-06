Today’s deals: Early Black Friday sales, $21 myQ smart garage opener, $679 Apple Watch Ultra, more

Black Friday is right around the corner, so retailers are really turning up the heat right now. For example, you can get the super-popular myQ smart garage door opener for just $21 on sale. Or, pick up a $799 Apple Watch Ultra for just $679.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Here are the best early Black Friday sales you can shop now:

Also, be sure to check out the official Amazon Black Friday ad press release for everything you need to know about Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2023 sale. That’s right… it’s going to last for a full week this year!

This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, November 6.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon