Amazon Black Friday Ad 2023: Best deals, dates, & more

The holiday shopping season has already begun over at Amazon. And our readers have been going crazy over the phenomenal early Amazon Black Friday deals that are available right now. But so many people have been anxiously awaiting the Amazon Black Friday ad for 2023. And today, we finally have some good news on that front.
We actually have good news and bad news, though the bad news isn’t actually all that bad.
The bad news is simply that Amazon doesn’t do traditional Black Friday ads, of course. It’s not an old-school brick-and-mortar retail chain, after all. So it makes sense that Amazon would skip a traditional Black Friday ad. After all, they’re typically meant to woo you into a store.
But the good news is that Amazon always has a massive Black Friday press release. And it’s always issued ahead of the retailer’s big Black Friday blowout each year.
This release is a great way to get a taste of what Amazon has in store and make sure you’re getting the best possible deals. Now, we’ve got that press release for you right here!
Amazon Black Friday deals you can already get now
It goes without saying that people love seeing traditional Black Friday ads. But that won’t change the fact that Amazon doesn’t do a Black Friday ad.
Of course, all you need to do is head over to Amazon’s Black Friday deals hub and you’ll see that so many crazy Black Friday deals are already available. Here’s a small taste of the deals that are on the site right now:
Early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Apple’s best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189 with the Lightning MagSafe case or $199 with the newest USB-C case
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at just $299, which is a huge $100 discount
- Get incredible Bose 700 ANC headphones for $279, down from $329
- Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is on sale for as little as $249, or get the newest iPad 10th-Gen starting at $399
- $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are down to $199
- The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $679 on sale
- Save $250 on the M1 MacBook Air or the newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch
- The super-popular myQ smart garage door opener is on sale for just $21
- Save a whopping $130 on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker
Deep discounts on Amazon devices
- Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $14.99
- Upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99, or the Fire TV Stick for $19.99
- The Insignia F20 24-inch Smart Fire TV is on sale for just $69.99, or get the 32-inch model for $89.99
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $39.99
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system deals start at $44.99
- See all of Amazon’s early Black Friday Amazon device deals
Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And there’s plenty more in store, as we just learned from Amazon’s Black Friday ad press release.
What’s in Amazon’s Black Friday ad?
The big Amazon Black Friday ad press release we told you about is here. And it includes all the info you need about the retailer’s official Black Friday sale. Amazon already has thousands of Black Friday deals that are available on its site. Believe it or not, however, there’s plenty more in store.
Amazon’s big Black Friday 2023 sale is a week-long event that takes place from November 17 through November 24. You’ll get countless deals on all the most popular products of 2023. From kitchen appliances and furniture to electronics, home goods, and so much more, you won’t find better prices this year.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as you’ll see below.
Amazon Black Friday ad press release
Just like we explained, Amazon has so much in store for shoppers this year. The retailer’s Black Friday event already started, of course, and there are thousands of deals you can get right now.
But the official Amazon Black Friday sale is a week-long ordeal, and everything you need to know is in Amazon’s press release below.
Deck the Halls with Millions of Deals During Amazon’s Black Friday Event Starting November 17
The season of savings continues with Cyber Monday deals November 25 through November 27
Shop holiday essentials including stocking stuffers starting at $5, Customers’ Most Loved gifts starting at $10, and coats and jackets for the family starting under $20
All Amazon customers can watch the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins during the first-ever Black Friday NFL game streaming free on Prime Video, and shop great deals from brands like TCL and Dyson
SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE) NOVEMBER 5, 2023—Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that its Black Friday event will start Friday, November 17, giving customers more days to shop than last year’s event, and featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and Ruggable, and up to 50% off IT Cosmetics, up to 42% off BISSELL products, and up to 33% off Le Creuset products. Customers can find something for everyone on their holiday shopping list, including deals on Sony products, Shark hair care products, and Disney toys and apparel, up to 30% off Barbie dolls and playsets, and up to 47% off the National Tree Company Christmas trees and garlands.
Amazon will continue to spread the joy of seasonal savings throughout its Cyber Monday weekend event starting Saturday, November 25, and running through Monday, November 27, with even more festive deals from top brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen. With discounts up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments, customers can continue to save on great gifts throughout the weekend.
New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the deal events, so customers should come back often to find new deals to check off their holiday shopping lists. To find the most up-to-date deals during the events, visit amazon.com/blackfriday and amazon.com/cybermonday.
Shop Top Deals During Black Friday Football on Prime Video
The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins during the first ever Black Friday NFL game on November 24 with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST. Viewers will have the chance to shop great deals from brands like TCL and Dyson during the game, which anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream on Prime Video. To sign up for an Amazon account, visit amazon.com/newuser, and watch the game for free on any device from anywhere.
Find Something for Everyone on Your List
Customers can start their holiday shopping with the Top 100-ish gift picks to find popular and trending products, check out Customers’ Most-Loved gifts for highly-rated gift ideas across toys, home products, and electronics, and scroll Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest to see shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands. Customers can find their favorite deals and gifts from Sarah Jessica Parker and Amazon Influencers Emily Mariko, Aimee Song, and Jackie Aina, and deals from celebrity brand favorites including the Paris Hilton Housewares Collection, Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and the Martha Stewart brand.
Amazon also makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed and on items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For.
Customers can also get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their wish lists, carts, or Saved for Later lists. Customers can keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, ”Alexa, what are my deals?” They can also ask Alexa to remind them of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”
Support Small and Save Big
All season long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses—at amazon.com/supportsmall. Customers can also explore unique gift ideas in the Oprah’s Favorite Things Gift Guide at amazon.com/oprah, or the Small Business Gift Guide at amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide, which features curated selections including Under $50, Under $25, Toys and Games, and Fashion.
It’s easier than ever to shop the best gifts of the season from small businesses. Customers can shop more deals on small business products than ever before with new deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals, including deals from Caraway Home, PuffCuff, Thames & Kosmos science toys, and FaceTory facial sheet masks. Customers can also easily filter their searches and discover products from small businesses in Amazon’s store with the Small Business Search filter, while continuing to look out for the Small Business badge.
‘Tis the Season for Savings
From November 17 through November 27, customers can expect deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Below is a small sample of deals customers can find throughout the deal events:
Black Friday Deals
- Save up to $400 on select De’Longhi coffee and espresso machines
- Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera
- Save up to 70% on select Amazon devices and bundles including Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers; and up to 50% on select new devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets, Echo Pop Kids Marvel’s Avengers, and Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)
- Save up to 50% on select NERF products
- Save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup
- Save up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances
- Save up to 43% on select Shark hair care products
- Save up to 42% on BISSELL Little Green, CrossWave, and HydroSteam vacuums
- Save up to 33% on select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware
- Save up to 30% on select Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance
- Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories, and apparel
- Save up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets, and on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles
- Save up to 30% on select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding, and décor
- Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers (November 22-27)
- Save 30% on Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda
- Save up to 29% on select Kindle e-readers including Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite for Kids, and Kindle (2022)
- Save 25% on Ruggable x Sarrah and Verena washable rugs
- Save up to 20% on Blueland’s plastic-free dishwasher tablets
Cyber Monday Deals
- Save up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances
- Save up to 45% on HeyDude including Amazon exclusive styles
- Save up to 37% on select Vitamix blenders, and on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances
- Save up to 35% on select Amazon devices including Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, and get the lowest price ever on Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles
- Save up to 30% on select Casper mattresses
- Save up to 30% on select Nespresso coffee machines
- Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price toys
- Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles, on select Anastasia Beverly Hills products, on select Living Proof products, on select Burt’s Bees skincare and gifts, and on select OPI nail treatments and colors
- Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s
- Save up to 25% on select Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker products
- Save up to 20% on select Ninja premium bakeware, and on select Breville espresso machines
- Save up to 20% on select Le Domaine by Brad Pitt products, on select Kérastase hair care, and on select CeraVe skincare and Amazon exclusive skincare sets
- Save up to 15% on select essie nail polishes and sets
Unwrap Even More Savings this Holiday Season
- Buy with Prime: This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime members can get a head start on gift shopping with deals beyond amazon.com with Buy with Prime—a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. Holiday deals include up to 50% off select items from Gabb, up to 40% off select items from Briogeo and Sherpani, and up to 30% off select items from Bare Minerals. Shop holiday deals and more at buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers.
- Sign up for Invite-only deals: Starting November 13, Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out this holiday season, including 65% off Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System, 57% off Citizen Men’s Eco Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch, and 25% off Star Wars Limited Edition Echo Dot Stands. Shop deals from across a range of popular brands and categories by signing up for Invite-only deals to purchase products at an exclusive deal price. If selected, Prime members will be notified via email and a push notification on a rolling basis November 19 through November 22 with instructions on how to purchase the item. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by November 22. To sign up for Invite-only deals, visit www.amazon.com/inviteonlyprimedeals.
- Earn more with Amazon Store Card and Prime Visa: From November 21 through 27, customers can get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card, and from November 17 through December 4, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Visa. Prime cardmembers also earn 5% back every day on amazon.com purchases with an eligible Prime membership, and from November 17 through 27, Prime members with a Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can earn an extra 1% back (for a total of 6% back) on their orders when they select No-Rush Shipping at checkout. Visit amazon.com/storecard and amazon.com/primevisa to learn more.
- Save big in Amazon Fresh stores: From November 15 through November 28, customers can enjoy 15% off in-store purchases of $50+ and Prime members can enjoy 25% off in-store purchases of $50+ from Amazon Fresh (terms apply).
- Enjoy fast, free delivery: U.S. Prime members can rely on Amazon to make life easier with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits their needs this holiday season. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. Prime members can also find their closest Amazon Locker or Counter for a convenient, secure, and free delivery, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.