Amazon Black Friday Ad 2023: Best deals, dates, & more

The holiday shopping season has already begun over at Amazon. And our readers have been going crazy over the phenomenal early Amazon Black Friday deals that are available right now.

We actually have good news and bad news, though the bad news isn’t actually all that bad.

The bad news is simply that Amazon doesn’t do traditional Black Friday ads, of course. It’s not an old-school brick-and-mortar retail chain, after all. So it makes sense that Amazon would skip a traditional Black Friday ad. After all, they’re typically meant to woo you into a store.

But the good news is that Amazon always has a massive Black Friday press release. And it’s always issued ahead of the retailer’s big Black Friday blowout each year.

This release is a great way to get a taste of what Amazon has in store and make sure you’re getting the best possible deals. Now, we’ve got that press release for you right here!

Amazon Black Friday deals you can already get now

It goes without saying that people love seeing traditional Black Friday ads. But that won’t change the fact that Amazon doesn’t do a Black Friday ad.

Of course, all you need to do is head over to Amazon’s Black Friday deals hub and you’ll see that so many crazy Black Friday deals are already available. Here’s a small taste of the deals that are on the site right now:

Early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Deep discounts on Amazon devices

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And there’s plenty more in store, as we just learned from Amazon’s Black Friday ad press release.

What’s in Amazon’s Black Friday ad?

The big Amazon Black Friday ad press release we told you about is here. And it includes all the info you need about the retailer's official Black Friday sale. Amazon already has thousands of Black Friday deals that are available on its site.

Amazon’s big Black Friday 2023 sale is a week-long event that takes place from November 17 through November 24. You’ll get countless deals on all the most popular products of 2023. From kitchen appliances and furniture to electronics, home goods, and so much more, you won’t find better prices this year.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as you’ll see below.

Amazon Black Friday ad press release

Just like we explained, Amazon has so much in store for shoppers this year. The retailer’s Black Friday event already started, of course, and there are thousands of deals you can get right now.

But the official Amazon Black Friday sale is a week-long ordeal, and everything you need to know is in Amazon’s press release below.

Deck the Halls with Millions of Deals During Amazon’s Black Friday Event Starting November 17

The season of savings continues with Cyber Monday deals November 25 through November 27

Shop holiday essentials including stocking stuffers starting at $5, Customers’ Most Loved gifts starting at $10, and coats and jackets for the family starting under $20

All Amazon customers can watch the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins during the first-ever Black Friday NFL game streaming free on Prime Video, and shop great deals from brands like TCL and Dyson

SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE) NOVEMBER 5, 2023—Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that its Black Friday event will start Friday, November 17, giving customers more days to shop than last year’s event, and featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and Ruggable, and up to 50% off IT Cosmetics, up to 42% off BISSELL products, and up to 33% off Le Creuset products. Customers can find something for everyone on their holiday shopping list, including deals on Sony products, Shark hair care products, and Disney toys and apparel, up to 30% off Barbie dolls and playsets, and up to 47% off the National Tree Company Christmas trees and garlands.

Amazon will continue to spread the joy of seasonal savings throughout its Cyber Monday weekend event starting Saturday, November 25, and running through Monday, November 27, with even more festive deals from top brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen. With discounts up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments, customers can continue to save on great gifts throughout the weekend.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the deal events, so customers should come back often to find new deals to check off their holiday shopping lists. To find the most up-to-date deals during the events, visit amazon.com/blackfriday and amazon.com/cybermonday .

Shop Top Deals During Black Friday Football on Prime Video

The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins during the first ever Black Friday NFL game on November 24 with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST. Viewers will have the chance to shop great deals from brands like TCL and Dyson during the game, which anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream on Prime Video. To sign up for an Amazon account, visit amazon.com/newuser , and watch the game for free on any device from anywhere.

Find Something for Everyone on Your List

Customers can start their holiday shopping with the Top 100-ish gift picks to find popular and trending products, check out Customers’ Most-Loved gifts for highly-rated gift ideas across toys, home products, and electronics, and scroll Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest to see shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands. Customers can find their favorite deals and gifts from Sarah Jessica Parker and Amazon Influencers Emily Mariko , Aimee Song , and Jackie Aina , and deals from celebrity brand favorites including the Paris Hilton Housewares Collection, Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and the Martha Stewart brand.

Amazon also makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed and on items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For .

Customers can also get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their wish lists, carts, or Saved for Later lists. Customers can keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, ”Alexa, what are my deals?” They can also ask Alexa to remind them of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

Support Small and Save Big

All season long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses—at amazon.com/supportsmall . Customers can also explore unique gift ideas in the Oprah’s Favorite Things Gift Guide at amazon.com/oprah , or the Small Business Gift Guide at amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide , which features curated selections including Under $50, Under $25, Toys and Games, and Fashion.

It’s easier than ever to shop the best gifts of the season from small businesses. Customers can shop more deals on small business products than ever before with new deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals , including deals from Caraway Home, PuffCuff, Thames & Kosmos science toys, and FaceTory facial sheet masks. Customers can also easily filter their searches and discover products from small businesses in Amazon’s store with the Small Business Search filter , while continuing to look out for the Small Business badge .

‘Tis the Season for Savings

From November 17 through November 27, customers can expect deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Below is a small sample of deals customers can find throughout the deal events:

Black Friday Deals

Save up to $400 on select De’Longhi coffee and espresso machines

Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera

Save up to 70% on select Amazon devices and bundles including Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers; and up to 50% on select new devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets, Echo Pop Kids Marvel’s Avengers, and Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

Save up to 50% on select NERF products

Save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup

Save up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances

Save up to 43% on select Shark hair care products

Save up to 42% on BISSELL Little Green, CrossWave, and HydroSteam vacuums

Save up to 33% on select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware

Save up to 30% on select Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories, and apparel

Save up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets, and on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles

Save up to 30% on select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding, and décor

Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers (November 22-27)

Save 30% on Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda

Save up to 29% on select Kindle e-readers including Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite for Kids, and Kindle (2022)

Save 25% on Ruggable x Sarrah and Verena washable rugs

Save up to 20% on Blueland’s plastic-free dishwasher tablets

Cyber Monday Deals

Save up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances

Save up to 45% on HeyDude including Amazon exclusive styles

Save up to 37% on select Vitamix blenders, and on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances

Save up to 35% on select Amazon devices including Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, and get the lowest price ever on Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles

Save up to 30% on select Casper mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Nespresso coffee machines

Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price toys

Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles, on select Anastasia Beverly Hills products, on select Living Proof products, on select Burt’s Bees skincare and gifts, and on select OPI nail treatments and colors

Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 25% on select Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker products

Save up to 20% on select Ninja premium bakeware, and on select Breville espresso machines

Save up to 20% on select Le Domaine by Brad Pitt products, on select Kérastase hair care, and on select CeraVe skincare and Amazon exclusive skincare sets

Save up to 15% on select essie nail polishes and sets

Unwrap Even More Savings this Holiday Season