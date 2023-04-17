Today’s deals: $45 in Amazon credit, $80 Insignia smart TV, $270 iPad, Arlo camera sale, more

We scoured the internet to find dozens of great tech deals for our readers today. Incredibly, prices start at just $79.99 for Insignia smart TVs. Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269.99 instead of $320. Arlo home security cameras are on sale, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of only $24.99.
See all that and more in our roundup of the best deals of the day on Monday, April 17.
Those are just a few of the great deals you can expect in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.
Today’s top tech deals
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit:
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on household essentials from brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on energy drinks
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on protein bars & protein powders
- Visit BGR’s our guide on Amazon gift card deals for more deals like these
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price ever
- Other deals on AirPods models start at $99
- Our guide on the best AirPods deals has more info
- A Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal slashes it to just $24.99 with the coupon code UP4KMAX
- Get the Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV for only $79.99, plus the 32-inch and 39-inch models are also on sale
- Popular KMC smart plugs are on sale for $4.25 per plug
- Amazon is running a big Arlo camera sale with prices starting at $70
- The 10.2-inch iPad is down to just $269.99 with a double discount on Amazon
- Beats headphones deals save you up to 51% off noise cancelling headphones
- Canon inkjet printers are up to 25% off, with prices starting at $149
- Apple Watch Series 8 models are down to the lowest prices of the year
- Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale that drops the price of a 4-pack to $89.99
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off, and the M2 MacBook Air has a $150 discount
- See more offers like this in our guide on the best Apple deals
- Google’s Pixel 6a is somehow still on sale for $299, an all-time low
- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also have discounts
- A MyQ smart garage door opener deal on Amazon saves you 10% on a great device with 65,000 5-star ratings
- Get an awesome ASUS 14-inch Windows 11 laptop for just $199
- Find more great offers in our guide on the best laptop deals
- There’s a rare deal that saves you $51 on the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle
🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on GAP apparel, iPhone 14 cases, tents & outdoor gear, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: