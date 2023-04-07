Beats Studio 3 noise cancelling headphones are $150 off today

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Beats is one of the top headphones brands in the world. And Beats Studio 3 headphones are among the company’s best-reviewed headphones. These wireless active noise cancelling headphones deliver incredible sound with plenty of low-end punch. The only problem, as you might have guessed, is that they’re very expensive if you pay the full retail price.

Right now, there’s a Beats Studio 3 headphones deal that saves you $150. That’s a huge 43% discount, and it drops your cost from $350 to just $199.99. That’s the best deal we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.

See Pricing See Pricing

When people think of Apple headphones these days, they typically think of AirPods before anything else. Considering how popular they are right now, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Another reason they’re popular is that they go on sale all the time at third-party retailers. Just check our comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals, and you’ll see some seriously impressive savings. For example, AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are down to $199.99, which is the best price we’ve seen all year.

AirPods sales start at just $99 right now, and that’s great if you’re looking for earbuds. If you want over-ear headphones instead, however, AirPods Max are your only option. Even on sale, they’re way too expensive for most people.

That’s where today’s terrific Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones deal comes in.

With Beats Studio 3, you get fantastic sound quality and incredible bass response. These headphones are very clean at the low end too, so the bass doesn’t get muddy at high volumes. Then there’s Apple’s W1 chip, which is the same chip that’s found in several AirPods models. It gives you awesome integration with other Apple devices, like iPhones and iPads.

Battery life is another highlight of the Beats Studio 3 headphones. Up to 22 hours of listening time on a charge means you can go several days without having to worry about plugging them in. Plus, you get fast charging support. A quick 10-minute charge yields up to 3 hours of playback time.

Available on Amazon

At full retail, Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones cost $350. That’s a lot of money, but it’s still a whopping $200 less than AirPods Max, if you can believe it. Right now, however, there’s a huge discount on Amazon.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are currently available in five different colorways for just $199.99. That’s a giant $150 discount, and it’s the lowest price of the year so far.