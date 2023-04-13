Google Pixel 6a is down to $299, the lowest price ever

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’re in the market for a new mid-range smartphone that isn’t an iPhone, your search just ended. The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones that has ever been made. It’s also a great value at $449. But right now, there’s a terrific Pixel 6a deal that slashes the price to an all-time low.

Amazon is offering factory unlocked Google 6a phones in both colorways for just $299. That’s a huge 33% discount, and it matches the best deal we’ve ever seen for this model. Google’s flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models are also on sale, so it’s a great time to get a Google phone no matter which model you’re shopping for.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

The last time the Pixel 6a went on sale, our readers practically tripped over themselves to buy it. That’s not exactly a surprise if you consider how impressive Google’s Pixel 6a is when you compare it to other mid-range Android phones.

As a matter of fact, this Samsung Galaxy A54 deal is probably the only one you should consider aside from Amazon’s current Pixel 6a sale.

Read our in-depth Google Pixel 6a review, and you’ll see all the things that make this smartphone so special. In a nutshell, you’re getting a flagship smartphone experience at a mid-range price. Or, if you buy one now while it’s on sale for $299, you’re getting a flagship smartphone experience at an entry-level price.

The Pixel 6a features Google’s custom Tensor chip, which is fast and efficient. The result is impressive performance as well as all-day battery life. The Pixel 6a also delivers Google’s fantastic camera experience with Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and more.

At $299, this is an incredible deal.

Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for a bit more oomph and you’re willing to spend some more money to get it, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both on sale as well right now.

Prices start at $449 for the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage. This model normally costs $599, so that’s a sizable $150 discount. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for an additional $100.

Available on Amazon

Or, if you want the very best smartphone experience that Google offers right now, you want the Pixel 7 Pro.

You can pick up a Pixel 7 Pro in any color right now for just $749. Again, that’s a $150 discount. Or, if you want to double the storage to 256GB, you’ll pay $849 instead of $999.