Google Pixel 6a is down to $299, the lowest price ever

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 13th, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you’re in the market for a new mid-range smartphone that isn’t an iPhone, your search just ended. The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones that has ever been made. It’s also a great value at $449. But right now, there’s a terrific Pixel 6a deal that slashes the price to an all-time low.

Amazon is offering factory unlocked Google 6a phones in both colorways for just $299. That’s a huge 33% discount, and it matches the best deal we’ve ever seen for this model. Google’s flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models are also on sale, so it’s a great time to get a Google phone no matter which model you’re shopping for.

The last time the Pixel 6a went on sale, our readers practically tripped over themselves to buy it. That’s not exactly a surprise if you consider how impressive Google’s Pixel 6a is when you compare it to other mid-range Android phones.

As a matter of fact, this Samsung Galaxy A54 deal is probably the only one you should consider aside from Amazon’s current Pixel 6a sale.

Read our in-depth Google Pixel 6a review, and you’ll see all the things that make this smartphone so special. In a nutshell, you’re getting a flagship smartphone experience at a mid-range price. Or, if you buy one now while it’s on sale for $299, you’re getting a flagship smartphone experience at an entry-level price.

The Pixel 6a features Google’s custom Tensor chip, which is fast and efficient. The result is impressive performance as well as all-day battery life. The Pixel 6a also delivers Google’s fantastic camera experience with Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and more.

At $299, this is an incredible deal.

If you’re looking for a bit more oomph and you’re willing to spend some more money to get it, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both on sale as well right now.

Prices start at $449 for the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage. This model normally costs $599, so that’s a sizable $150 discount. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for an additional $100.

Or, if you want the very best smartphone experience that Google offers right now, you want the Pixel 7 Pro.

You can pick up a Pixel 7 Pro in any color right now for just $749. Again, that’s a $150 discount. Or, if you want to double the storage to 256GB, you’ll pay $849 instead of $999.

