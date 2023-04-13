Google Pixel 6a is down to $299, the lowest price ever

If you’re in the market for a new mid-range smartphone that isn’t an iPhone, your search just ended. The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones that has ever been made. It’s also a great value at $449. But right now, there’s a terrific Pixel 6a deal that slashes the price to an all-time low.
Amazon is offering factory unlocked Google 6a phones in both colorways for just $299. That’s a huge 33% discount, and it matches the best deal we’ve ever seen for this model. Google’s flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models are also on sale, so it’s a great time to get a Google phone no matter which model you’re shopping for.
The last time the Pixel 6a went on sale, our readers practically tripped over themselves to buy it. That’s not exactly a surprise if you consider how impressive Google’s Pixel 6a is when you compare it to other mid-range Android phones.
As a matter of fact, this Samsung Galaxy A54 deal is probably the only one you should consider aside from Amazon’s current Pixel 6a sale.
Read our in-depth Google Pixel 6a review, and you’ll see all the things that make this smartphone so special. In a nutshell, you’re getting a flagship smartphone experience at a mid-range price. Or, if you buy one now while it’s on sale for $299, you’re getting a flagship smartphone experience at an entry-level price.
The Pixel 6a features Google’s custom Tensor chip, which is fast and efficient. The result is impressive performance as well as all-day battery life. The Pixel 6a also delivers Google’s fantastic camera experience with Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and more.
At $299, this is an incredible deal.
If you’re looking for a bit more oomph and you’re willing to spend some more money to get it, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both on sale as well right now.
Prices start at $449 for the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage. This model normally costs $599, so that’s a sizable $150 discount. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for an additional $100.
Or, if you want the very best smartphone experience that Google offers right now, you want the Pixel 7 Pro.
You can pick up a Pixel 7 Pro in any color right now for just $749. Again, that’s a $150 discount. Or, if you want to double the storage to 256GB, you’ll pay $849 instead of $999.