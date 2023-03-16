Click to Skip Ad
Google Pixel 6a is an unbelievable value at $299 on sale

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a
Samsung recently released its new Galaxy S23 lineup, and there are some solid Galaxy S23 deals available right now. Even on sale, however, Samsung’s new flagship phones are very expensive. If you want a powerful and capable smartphone but don’t want to spend a lot of money, the best option out there might be the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 7. And there are some excellent deals right now that you won’t want to miss.

At just $449, the Pixel 6a offers a smooth UI and a phenomenal camera experience. That’s already a bargain, but Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Google Pixel 6a right now. You can pick up a Pixel 6a for just $299 right now, matching the lowest price ever. Or, you’ll save $100 on any Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro model you choose.

Google’s Pixel 6a is probably the only smartphone on the planet that can compete with the iPhone SE. Check out our Google Pixel 6a review and you’ll quickly see why.

For about half the price, the Pixel 6a offers an Android experience that’s smoother than many flagship phones out there. What’s more, you get Google’s phenomenal mobile camera experience as well as pure Android with immediate updates.

In terms of specs, the Pixel 6a features a Google Tensor processor, the Titan M2 security chip, IP67 water resistance, a 12-megapixel main camera with Google’s awesome Magic Eraser feature, fast charging, and 24-hour battery life.

All that for $449 is remarkable. Right now, however, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 on Amazon. That matches the lowest price ever, and it’s only available with the white (Chalk) version. If you want the phone in black (Charcoal), it’s also down to $299.

On the other hand, some people will want more power and performance than the Pixel 6a can provide. If that’s the case, we have more good news.

In addition to those Pixel 6a deals, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also discounted right now at Amazon.

Normally priced at $699, the 128GB Pixel 7 is currently down to $599. That’s a $100 discount, and other sizes are also discounted. Or, if you want the best of the best, the Pixel 7 Pro is also on sale with a $100 discount.

