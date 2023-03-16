Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $99 AirPods, $799 M1 MacBook Air, Lamicall phone accessories, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Thursday’s best tech deals include so many great sales on popular brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung, LG, Amazon, and more. #1 best-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each when you get a 4-pack. AirPods start at $99 today, and the M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99, an all-time low. There’s also a great sale on Ecobee smart thermostats with prices starting at $189.99.
In this roundup, we’ll share our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, March 16.
Today’s top tech deals
- Popular KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each — similar models from big brands cost up to $25 just for one smart plug
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99, the lowest price of the year
- AirPods Pro 2 are also down to a 2023-low of $199.99
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is 50% off at $19.99, or upgrade to the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $34.99
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is on sale for just $799.99, the lowest price ever
- Ecobee smart thermostat deals start at $189.99 today
- Eligible shoppers can score a Fire TV Stick 4K at an all-time low of $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23
- The Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299, matching the lowest price ever
- Here are highlights from our guide covering the best laptop deals:
- The Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6-inch laptop is somehow only $366 (reg. $959)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Get a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is $400 off (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Lamicall smartphone accessories and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: