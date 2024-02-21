Today’s deals: $3.75 Alexa smart plugs, $20 Apple AirTags, SwitchBot smart home sale, Samsung laptops, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include Nooie smart plugs with Google and Alexa for just $3.75, which is the lowest price of 2024. There is one catch, though: this deal is only for Amazon Prime members. Thankfully, anyone can get Apple AirTags for $19.75 each in a 4-pack, and there are so many other great daily deals we found today.
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Amazon Prime members can get a 4-pack of Nooie smart plugs for $14.99, which is just $3.75 per plug
- There’s a huge sale on SwitchBot smart home devices, with prices starting at $23
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- Score a 3-pack of Google Nest Wifi mesh routers for $149, or upgrade to Nest Wifi Pro with 6E for $319.99, down from $400
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $329, the best price of 2024
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch is $949 at B&H
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds that made me ditch AirPods Pro are down to $319, a new all-time low
- Save $10 on the original Nintendo Switch model with this rare sale
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
- Get ready for spring with this big sale on lawn and garden essentials
- Logitech keyboards & accessories are on sale this week
- Braun electric shavers are down to the best prices of the year so far
- Bose’s newest QuietComfort Ultra ANC earbuds are down to the lowest price ever
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for just $6.91 each when you buy a 4-pack (that’s a phenomenal price for full color dimmable smart bulbs)
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
- The powerful Samsung Galaxy Book3 15.6-inch laptop has a 26% discount, but it’s almost sold out
- Logitech peripherals and PC accessories are on sale for Presidents’ Day
- Save $200 on a TP-Link Deco BE95 WiFi 7 mesh wireless system
- Not ready to spend that much? TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 setups start at $69.99
- There’s a huge sale on Amazfit smartwatches that saves you up to 17%
