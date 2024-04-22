Today’s deals: $89 AirPods, 40% off UGREEN NASync, Samsung Galaxy A35, Segway E-Scooters, more

The shopping experts at BGR Deals are off to a flying start on Monday, with some of the hottest deals of the season having popped up today. Apple’s AirPods start at $89, and you can save up to 40% on the new UGREEN NASync NAS solutions that are available for pre-order right now. Prices start at just $259!

Keep reading to check out all of the top daily deals we found on Monday, April 22.

Featured deal: Up to 40% off UGREEN NASync

Our featured deal today gives you an opportunity to save big on one of the best new NAS setups of 2024.

UGREEN is a company known far and wide for its USB hubs, docking stations, power banks, charging accessories, and plenty more. Now, the company has launched its exciting new UGREEN NASync series of network attached storage solutions.

We’ve all lost data at one time or another, whether it was due to a major drive failure or some other reason. A solution like UGREEN’s new NASync is exactly what you need to ensure things like that never happen again. Plus, you’ll have plenty of storage space available at all times, so you won’t have to worry about filling up your laptop or desktop with photos, videos, and other large files.

Whether you’re interested in file backup, remote access, sharing, or even media streaming, UGREEN NASync is perfect. Every NAS unit in the lineup is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, and you get 8GB of expandable DDR5 RAM. For connectivity, you’re looking at lightning-fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports as well as 10GbE network ports.

UGREEN NASync has NAS options starting at just $259 during the pre-order period, and you’ll save up to 40% on all of the different bundles that UGREEN is offering. To give you an idea of how hotly anticipated UGREEN NASync is, the company has already racked up nearly $6 million in pre-orders on Kickstarter!

Pre-order UGREEN NASync right here.

Top Deals of the Day

