Today’s deals: $89 AirPods, 40% off Crest 3D Whitestrips, $249 iPad, $279 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop, more

Wednesday’s roundup of daily deals includes some fantastic new offers that just popped up today. The star of the show is a rare 40% discount on Crest 3D Whitestrips, since this deal is typically reserved for huge events like Black Friday. You can also save big on Apple AirPods, iPads, Lenovo laptops, and more.
Here are all the top deals of the day on Wednesday, April 17.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Get a 24-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for just $29.99 instead of $50
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with a 15.6-inch display, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD + 128GB eMMC, and more is down to $279 instead of $349
- Save $200 on the insanely good new Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum & mop — read my Narwal Freo X Ultra review to learn more
- Save 19% on the BISSELL TurboClean Pet XL Upright Carpet Cleaner
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- 🏆 Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749.99 on sale
- CLEARANCE: M1 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $699 at Walmart!
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon
- Get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $999 instead of $1,099 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Everyone knows how good Anker is, and Anker charging accessories have deep discounts right now
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and get a free $100 Amazon gift card
- Save $25 on a Nintendo Switch, PS5 Slim, and more with this rare deal
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $199 on sale
- This Sony headphones sale has some of the best deals of the year so far
- Get a 24-piece airtight food storage container set for $26 on sale
- Score a $599 Google Pixel 7 for just $399.99 on sale
- KMC smart plugs are down to $4 each on sale, which explains why more than 2,000 people have bought 4-packs in the past month alone
- Blink home security cameras start at just $13 each in this big sale
- Save up to 26% on Dyson cordless stick vacuums
- All-Clad cookware is 30% off right now
- Echo Pop is the most compact Alexa speaker, and it’s only $22.99 on sale
- Lightning-fast eero Pro 6E mesh wireless systems are up to 26% off right now — I have the eero Pro 6, and I love it… but this newer system is even better!
- Save up to $700 on stunning LG OLED TVs