Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Roku Hack iPhone 16 iPad Air 6 iOS 18 macOS 15 Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $3.75 Nooie smart plugs, $20 Blink Mini cam, $180 Roomba robot vacuum, LG OLED TVs, more

By
Published Apr 23rd, 2024 9:53AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

There are so many great daily deals out there on Tuesday that we almost don’t know where to start. How about popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for just $3.75 each when you buy a 4-pack? There are also Blink camera deals starting at $19.99, Roomba robot vacuum deals from $179.99, and LG OLED TVs on sale with discounts up to $700.

Here, we’ve collected all the top tech deals of the day on Tuesday, April 23.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals