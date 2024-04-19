Today’s deals: Dyson vacuums, $6 Govee smart bulbs, $20 Google Chromecast, $80 Ninja air fryer, more

The deal hunters at BGR scoured the web on Friday morning, and we came up with some great sales for you to check out. Dyson vacuums are up to 26% off, and best-selling Govee LED smart bulbs are only $6.25 each. You can also save big on the Google Chromecast, Ninja air fryers, and plenty more.
This big roundup includes all the top deals of the day on Friday, April 19.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now
- A 4-pack of Govee LED smart light bulbs is normally $40, but today it’s only $24.99 — that’s $6.25 per bulb!
- Why spend more on streaming sticks? The Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for just $19.99
- The ultra-popular Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is down to $79.99 instead of $130, and other Ninja models are on sale too
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- CLEARANCE: M1 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $699 at Walmart!
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- 🏆 Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon
- Get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $999 instead of $1,099 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749.99 on sale
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- ASUS Deal Days has huge savings on ASUS laptops, desktops, accessories, and much more
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and get a free $100 Amazon gift card
- Save $25 on a Nintendo Switch, PS5 Slim, and more with this rare deal
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with a 15.6-inch display, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD + 128GB eMMC, and more is down to $279 instead of $349
- Brother printers are discounted today
- Get a 24-piece airtight food storage container set for $26 on sale
- There’s a big sale right now on Ring Cams and more
- Everyone knows how good Anker is, and Anker charging accessories have deep discounts right now
- Get a 24-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for just $36.99 instead of $50
- KMC smart plugs are down to $4 each on sale, which explains why more than 2,000 people have bought 4-packs in the past month alone
- Save $200 on the insanely good new Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum & mop — read my Narwal Freo X Ultra review to learn more
- Coway air purifiers are among the best in the biz, and they’re on sale with discounts of up to 31% off
- This Sony headphones sale has some of the best deals of the year so far
- Save up to $700 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Take advantage of this sale on Dreo tower fans with summer weather right around the corner
- Save 19% on the BISSELL TurboClean Pet XL Upright Carpet Cleaner