Today’s deals: $25 Roku, $70 Ring Video Doorbell, Insta360 Flow, Sony earbuds, more

We have so many new sales for you to check out on Wednesday, including Roku players starting at $24.99 and Ring Video Doorbell deals from $69.99. Plus, we’re showcasing an awesome new product that just launched called the Insta360 Flow, which is a smartphone stabilizer like you’ve never seen before. And Google’s newly-discounted Pixel 6a is even cheaper today thanks to an extra deal.
Beyond all that, BLUETTI’s spring 2023 sale will save you up to $1,600 off best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more.
Featured product launch: Insta360 Flow
The new Insta360 Flow is one of the best new devices we’ve tested so far in 2023. It features an awesome design that’s ready to go as soon as you unfold it. And of course, there’s a 3-axis gimbal to ensure that your videos are stable.
But the coolest part is the new AI-powered features you get. For example, Deep Track 3.0 technology uses AI to track subjects in the frame and keep them in sharp focus at all times. There’s also slow motion tracking, zoom tracking, and advanced subject recovery when your subject briefly moves out of frame.
The Insta360 Flow starts at $159 and you should definitely check it out.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- Roku Express is down to $24.99 for streaming week
- Also, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99, down from $50
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Want to save even more? Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $329.99
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162, the lowest price ever
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $229
- Entry-level AirPods are discounted to $99
- Sony earbuds and home theater speakers are down to the lowest prices of 2023
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are on sale for $89, which is an all-time low of $22.25 per AirTag
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.26 each
- The lightning-fast Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is down to the lowest price ever
- Ultra-popular KMC WiFi smart plugs are only $4.25 each on sale
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $69.99 for the company’s cheapest wireless model
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- The #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is on sale for $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals are also down to the lowest prices on new and renewed models
- Amazon is running not one but two Samsung monitor sales with the deepest discounts of 2023
Score $30 Amazon credit with these deals
Here are two impressive offers that add bonus Amazon credit to your account.
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Amazon added a second sale just like that one, but it includes more than 500 different household essentials — just use the promo code MAYSTOCKUP when you check out
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on the LuxClub bed sheets, dog & cat toys, outdoor decor, and Target’s best daily deals.
