The cheapest wireless Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for $69.99

There are a bunch of impressive Ring Video Doorbell deals available right now. The company makes a wide range of affordable models as well as more expensive high-end doorbells. And right now, nearly all of them have discounts. In addition to the deals we’ve already seen this month, however, there’s a new Ring Video Doorbell sale on the company’s cheapest wireless model.

With a retail price of $99.99, the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best inexpensive video doorbells you can buy. That’s even more true now, while the Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99, matching the best price of 2023 so far.

Ring is largely responsible for making video doorbells as popular as they have now become. The company has tons of competition now, and many of its rivals offer impressive products that are great alternatives to Ring devices.

One example is the Blink Video Doorbell, which is currently on sale for only $30 with the coupon code BLINK. Another is the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which has a huge $100 discount at the moment.

Those are both great options, but they fall short of the Ring Video Doorbell in a few key areas. The biggest, perhaps, is deep integration with Amazon’s wildly popular Alexa assistant. That’s one of the main things I appreciate most about my own Ring Video Doorbell. I can instantly see who’s at my door on any Alexa device, like an Echo Show or a Fire TV.

At $99.99, the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell is the cheapest wireless model that Ring makes. The only less expensive option is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, but it needs to be installed in place of an existing doorbell because it draws power from your old doorbell wiring.

The regular Ring Video Doorbell is wireless, so it’s powered with a battery instead of your doorbell wiring. That means you can install it anywhere in just a few minutes. It seriously couldn’t be easier.

Amazon has been running a bunch of Ring Video Doorbell sales lately, but they haven’t included this entry-level model. That finally changes today as the Ring Video Doorbell drops to $69.99.

Or, you can get it bundled with a Ring Chime for $94.99. The bundle typically costs $125, so you get the same $30 savings as you would have if you just bought the doorbell on its own.