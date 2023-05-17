Google Pixel 6a got a $100 price cut, and now there’s an extra discount

Google just released the new Pixel 7a, and people really seem to love it. Our own Google Pixel 7a review explains why it’s such a great value. But compared to the previous-generation model, Google gave the new Pixel 7a a price hike. Best Buy is running a great Pixel 7a deal that saves you $100, but even then, some people want a cheaper phone.

If you want the same great features at a fraction of the price, the good news is that Google decided to keep the Pixel 6a in its lineup this year. What’s more, it got a nice big $100 price cut to $349. That’s a fantastic value that I highly recommend, but there’s a Pixel 6a deal on Amazon today that’ll save you even more money. Right now, the black Pixel 6a colorway is down to $329.99, which is close to the lowest price ever for this model.

See Pricing See Pricing

I was so impressed with the Pixel 7a when Google announced it last week during its Google I/O 2023 keynote presentation.

Sure, the focus of the keynote was obviously AI, and Google mentioned that buzzword more than 100 times on stage. But the Pixel 7a is probably the best Android smartphone of 2023 so far, all things considered. It’s powerful, it has a fantastic camera, and it’s packed full of the latest and greatest features that Android 14 has to offer.

The only downside, as I mentioned earlier, is that the Pixel 7a is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 6a was at launch. It’s great that there’s a Pixel 7a deal at Best Buy that gets you a $50 discount and a $50 Best Buy gift card. But some people will want to spend even less.

That’s where the Pixel 6a comes in.

Available on Amazon

For the first time, Google decided to keep the previous-generation A-series Pixel phone in its new smartphone lineup. By doing so, the company now offers a value that is unmatched in the Android world.

At just $349, the Pixel 6a has a fantastic camera and nearly all the same Android 14 features that you’ll find on the newer Pixel 7a. It also packs plenty of power for a mid-range phone, thanks to its Google Tensor chip.

You can read our Pixel 6a review to learn more about this great smartphone. But the bottom line is that nothing else can touch it now that the price has been cut to just $349. Or, if you get the black model on Amazon, you’ll only pay $329.99 right now.

Available on Amazon

For those in search of a true flagship experience, there’s another deal right now on the Pixel 7. It’s down to $559.99, but I’m not sure it’s worth the cost even with a discount. After all, the Pixel 7a is almost as good for less money. Plus, the new Google Pixel 8 will debut in a few months.