Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals Mobile

Google Pixel 6a got a $100 price cut, and now there’s an extra discount

By
Published May 17th, 2023 7:41AM EDT
Google Pixel 6a Rear
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Google just released the new Pixel 7a, and people really seem to love it. Our own Google Pixel 7a review explains why it’s such a great value. But compared to the previous-generation model, Google gave the new Pixel 7a a price hike. Best Buy is running a great Pixel 7a deal that saves you $100, but even then, some people want a cheaper phone.

If you want the same great features at a fraction of the price, the good news is that Google decided to keep the Pixel 6a in its lineup this year. What’s more, it got a nice big $100 price cut to $349. That’s a fantastic value that I highly recommend, but there’s a Pixel 6a deal on Amazon today that’ll save you even more money. Right now, the black Pixel 6a colorway is down to $329.99, which is close to the lowest price ever for this model.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

I was so impressed with the Pixel 7a when Google announced it last week during its Google I/O 2023 keynote presentation.

Sure, the focus of the keynote was obviously AI, and Google mentioned that buzzword more than 100 times on stage. But the Pixel 7a is probably the best Android smartphone of 2023 so far, all things considered. It’s powerful, it has a fantastic camera, and it’s packed full of the latest and greatest features that Android 14 has to offer.

The only downside, as I mentioned earlier, is that the Pixel 7a is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 6a was at launch. It’s great that there’s a Pixel 7a deal at Best Buy that gets you a $50 discount and a $50 Best Buy gift card. But some people will want to spend even less.

That’s where the Pixel 6a comes in.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

For the first time, Google decided to keep the previous-generation A-series Pixel phone in its new smartphone lineup. By doing so, the company now offers a value that is unmatched in the Android world.

At just $349, the Pixel 6a has a fantastic camera and nearly all the same Android 14 features that you’ll find on the newer Pixel 7a. It also packs plenty of power for a mid-range phone, thanks to its Google Tensor chip.

You can read our Pixel 6a review to learn more about this great smartphone. But the bottom line is that nothing else can touch it now that the price has been cut to just $349. Or, if you get the black model on Amazon, you’ll only pay $329.99 right now.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

For those in search of a true flagship experience, there’s another deal right now on the Pixel 7. It’s down to $559.99, but I’m not sure it’s worth the cost even with a discount. After all, the Pixel 7a is almost as good for less money. Plus, the new Google Pixel 8 will debut in a few months.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $162 AirPods Pro, Samsung monitors, $25 Fire TV Stick Max 4K, AirTag sale, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News