Apple Watch Series 8 falls to $323, a new all-time low price

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many Apple Watch models on sale right now, as you can see in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals. But today, a new Apple Watch Series 8 sale popped up online that Apple fans are going to want to take advantage of.

The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm just dropped to $323 on Amazon. That’s a new all-time low price for this wildly popular model. Plus, the deal happens to be on the most popular colorway among our readers: Midnight Aluminum. This is the only color with such a deep discount, though, so the deal likely won’t be around for very long.

See Pricing See Pricing

First released seven years ago in April 2015, the Apple Watch was obviously a game-changer for Apple fans. And back then, it was all about extending the iPhone experience to your wrist.

These days, the Apple Watch is so much more than just an extension of the iPhone. And the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great illustration of how far we’ve come.

Apple packed the Series 8 model with features that help wearers monitor their health and exercise, like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, and more. The new always-on Retina display is gorgeous, and the customizability options are endless.

Perhaps the only downside of the Apple Watch Series 8 is the fact that it’s not a massive upgrade compared to the previous-generation model. And right now, Apple Watch Series 7 deals slash as much as $340 off the older model if you buy a pricey stainless steel version.

If you want a cheaper aluminum Apple Watch, however, the newer Series 8 model is definitely the way to go.

Available on Amazon

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 8 on sale at a new all-time low price of $323. That’s a $76 discount, and it’s available on the 41mm version in Midnight Aluminum. Incredibly, that’s cheaper than the Apple Watch SE if you opt for the version that includes cellular connectivity.

If you’re looking for the same 41mm model in a different finish, you can still save $70. Also, if you want the bigger 45mm model, you can also save $70 on all the base model options with GPS. That means you can get one starting at $359 instead of $429.