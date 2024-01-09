Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $40 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Coway air purifiers, Carote cookware, more

Today’s top daily deals include an excellent Amazon offer that gets you a $20 credit when you spend at least $80 on household essentials from top brands like Charmin, Bounty, Cascade, Tide, Downy, Dawn, Always, and so many more. Plus, you’ll find deep discounts on Coway air purifiers, Carote cookware, and renewed Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming sticks.
BONUS: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!
Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, January 9.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more and get a $20 Amazon credit
- Reserve your Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save $50 in addition to Samsung’s preorder deals!
- Pick up a renewed Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99, which is the best price we’ve seen
- Best-selling Coway air purifiers are up to 27% off
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch has its first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
- A top-rated Carote 10-piece cookware set is on sale for just $79.89
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price since Black Friday
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $729.99
- Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- A can’t-miss Dreo ChefMaker deal cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this combi-fryer, and you will be too!
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
- Flexispot standing desks start at $149.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for up to $100 off
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- Blink home security cameras are on sale this week, and our favorite deal is the Blink Video Doorbell for just $35.99
- A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Don’t miss this sale on Oral-B electric toothbrushes, with prices starting at only $99.99
- Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- THE COMFY wearable blanket has a rare discount in some colors — it’s so… comfy!
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off
Our favorite offers
