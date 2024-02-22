Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, 20% off Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Peloton Bikes, Levi’s jeans, more

The Presidents’ Day week deals keep on coming, and we found some great ones on Thursday. One deal scores you a $20 Amazon credit, and you can also save big on Levi’s jeans. Plus, there are deep discounts on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Peloton Bikes, and much more.
Here, you’ll find our picks for the top deals of the day on Thursday, February 22.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Get the $150 Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $119.99, the lowest price of 2024
- There’s a huge sale right now on Levi’s jeans with 10 pages of discounts
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- The Peloton Bike is on sale for $1,250, or upgrade to the Peloton Bike+ for $2,100 instead of $2,495
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- Score a 3-pack of Google Nest Wifi mesh routers for $149, or upgrade to Nest Wifi Pro with 6E for $319.99, down from $400
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $329, the best price of 2024
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch is $949 at B&H
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds with crazy bass that made me ditch AirPods Pro are down to $319, a new all-time low
- Save $10 on the original Nintendo Switch console
- There’s a huge sale on SwitchBot smart home devices, with prices starting at $23
- Retro EMG kitchen appliances have deep discounts today (I need this popcorn maker in my life STAT!)
- Get ready for spring with this big sale on lawn and garden essentials
- Braun electric shavers are down to the best prices of the year so far
- Bose’s newest QuietComfort Ultra ANC earbuds are down to the lowest price ever
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for just $6.91 each when you buy a 4-pack (that’s a phenomenal price for full color dimmable smart bulbs)
- The powerful Samsung Galaxy Book3 15.6-inch laptop has a 26% discount, but it’s almost sold out
- Save $200 on a TP-Link Deco BE95 WiFi 7 mesh wireless system
- Not ready to spend that much? TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 setups start at $69.99
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
Our favorite products with deep discounts
