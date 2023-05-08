Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, $5 LED smart bulbs, $20 Echo Dot, Beats earbuds, more

By
Published May 8th, 2023 9:15AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Mother’s Day is now less than a week away, and there are so many terrific deals as a result. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have a big $50 discount, and AirPods 3 are on sale at the best price of the year so far. Sengled LED smart bulbs are under $5 each, plus Beats earbuds are on sale with deep discounts. And the Apple Watch SE is down to an all-time low of $199.99!

Beyond all that, there’s a big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and plenty more!

Here, the shopping experts at BGR will share all of our favorite online deals from Monday, May 8.

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

How to get $20 in Amazon credit

On top of today’s tech deals, there are some sales that’ll add Amazon credit to your account.

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on Anker chargers, Roborock vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars collectively on tens of thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

