Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $36 Blink Video Doorbell, Fitbits, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, more

A new week means fresh new deals, and there are some surprisingly good sales to be found online right now. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low, as are several other popular Apple products. The Blink Video Doorbell is 40% off at $35.99, and there are great offers on Fitbits and Oral-B electric toothbrushes.
BONUS: Samsung fans definitely need to reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 — that’s on top of whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!
In this roundup, you’ll find our picks for the top deals of the day on Monday, January 8.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Reserve your Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save $50 in addition to Samsung’s preorder deals!
- Blink home security cameras are on sale this week, and our favorite deal is the Blink Video Doorbell for just $35.99
- Don’t miss this impressive sale on Oral-B electric toothbrushes, with prices starting at only $99.99
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch has its first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
- Fitbit smartwatches and tracker bands are down to the best prices ever
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price since Black Friday
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up to $90 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- A can’t-miss Dreo ChefMaker deal cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this combi-fryer, and you will be too!
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Google’s Pixel 6a is $339 on sale, Pixel 7a is $374, and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are up to $200 off
- Save $200 on a compact Waterdrop G3P600 under-sink tankless RO water filter system — I have the 800 GPD version, and I love it
- Flexispot standing desks start at $149.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for up to $100 off
- Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($40 value) for free with a $39.99 Echo Pop or $49.99 Echo Dot
- Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- THE COMFY wearable blanket has a rare discount in some colors — it’s so… comfy!
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off
Our favorite offers
