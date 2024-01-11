Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro, $520 Apple Watch Ultra, $270 HP laptop, $20 bulb cam, exercise gear, more

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to an all-time low, and renewed 1st-Gen Apple Watch Ultra starts at just $519.99. You can also save big on the HP Stream laptop, or get cheap exercise equipment in Amazon’s big Sunny sale. Plus, we found a top-rated light bulb security camera on sale for just $19.99.
🚨BONUS: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!
This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 11.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and get a $20 Amazon credit
- Reserve your Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save $50 in addition to Samsung’s preorder deals!
- The HP Stream 14-inch laptop with 16GB of RAM is on sale for $269.99
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
- This top-rated security camera screws into any normal light bulb socket, and it’s on sale for $19.99
- Don’t miss Amazon’s big sale on Sunny home gym equipment
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE just dropped to $199
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
- Renewed Apple Watch Ultra 1 starts at $519.99 (90-day returns)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price of the season
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,499
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- An incredible Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $279 — I can’t live without this hot new combi-fryer, and you’ll be obsessed too!
- Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Amazon Fire TV Sticks are back on sale this week
- Best-selling Coway air purifiers are up to 27% off
- Score an Acer Aspire 3 slim Windows laptop on sale for $429.99
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off, or get the Dyson V11 Extra for only $399.99 at Best Buy
- Don’t miss Amazon’s COSORI air fryer sale, with prices starting at $84.96 for the COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE
- The BLUETTI AC200MAX Portable Power Station has a massive 40% discount that cuts your price to $1,299
- Google Nest security cameras and video doorbells are on sale with deep discounts
- Flexispot standing desks start at $149.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for up to $100 off
- Get the Contigo West Loop travel mug everyone loves so much for only $17.99
- A top-rated Carote 10-piece cookware set is on sale for just $79.89
