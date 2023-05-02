Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, rare Apple AirTag sale, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, more

They say April showers bring May flowers, but this year all that rain washed in some terrific tech deals. Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers have a rare discount today. Also, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $38.99. There are also new deals on Tile trackers, and Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale with a huge 52% discount.
But the biggest news is the exciting BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with savings of up to $1,600 off best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and plenty more!
Here, we’ll share all of our favorite sales from Tuesday, May 2.
Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup home batteries
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power is $400 off. This model can power your whole house for days!
- The BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station is down to $209, and the BLUETTI AC200MAX has a $300 discount
Today’s top tech deals
- Refurbished iPhone 14 deals start at only $645 right now
- There’s a rare deal on Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs that saves you 9%
- As you’ll see in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals, Amazon has offers starting at $19.99 for the Echo Dot 3
- The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to $38.99 today, or add a Ring Chime for $63.99 total
- Mint-condition Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are on sale for only $162
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off
- Sony headphones deals start at just $39.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for only $269.99 today
- An unreal Google Nest WiFi mesh system sale drops your price to just $99 from $269
- Roomba robot vacuums are on sale at the best prices of the year
- Save $150 on the hot new M2 MacBook Air
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX)
- Shark air purifiers are on sale for one day only
- There’s a big Apple Watch Series 7 sale that’ll save you up to $350 off brand-new models
- Save almost $2,000 on the massive TCL R754 98-inch XL Collection 4K Smart Google TV
Get $20 in Amazon credit
- Mother’s Day 2023 deal gets you a $5 credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card (use your own email address as the recipient and get the $5 credit for free!)
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Bissell cleaning products, GPS pet trackers, and Target’s best daily deals.
