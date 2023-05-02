Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, rare Apple AirTag sale, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published May 2nd, 2023 9:19AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission.

They say April showers bring May flowers, but this year all that rain washed in some terrific tech deals. Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers have a rare discount today. Also, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $38.99. There are also new deals on Tile trackers, and Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale with a huge 52% discount.

But the biggest news is the exciting BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with savings of up to $1,600 off best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and plenty more!

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite sales from Tuesday, May 2.

Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s top tech deals

Get $20 in Amazon credit

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on Bissell cleaning products, GPS pet trackers, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

