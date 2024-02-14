Click to Skip Ad
New Tile tracker deals slash Mate to $20, Sticker to $22

Published Feb 14th, 2024 11:14AM EST
Amazon is running a big sale on Tile trackers that includes great deals on best-selling models. Prices start at just $19.99 for the Tile Mate, which is one of the most popular Bluetooth item finders in the world. Apple AirTag tackers are on sale at the best price of the year so far, but these Tile tracker deals are still better for people who don’t want to be locked into Apple’s ecosystem.

Beyond the Mate, other Tile tracker deals include 20% discounts on the Tile Sticker, the Tile Slim, and a bundle that includes one Tile Mate and one Tile Slim. All of the deals in this sale offer the lowest prices of 2024, so it’s a great opportunity to pick up a few Tile trackers and ensure that you’ll stop losing your belongings.

The last time I told our audience about a sale on Tile item trackers, so many readers rushed to get in on the action. That sale was back in March, and it included some great discounts on various best-selling models.

This time around, the Tile tracker deals are just as good as they were a couple of months ago. But there are also a few different Tile Bluetooth tracker models on sale this time around, so you can take advantage of this sale even if you already got a few new Tiles last time.

To start things off, the Tile model that most people think of first when they think of Tile is on sale at the lowest price of 2023. I’m referring to the Tile Mate, of course, and it’s down to $19.99 right now. That’s a 20% discount from the regular price of $25.

The other single tracker that’s on sale today is the Tile Sticker, which is basically Tile’s version of the super-popular Apple AirTag. The Tile Sticker normally sells for $30, but you can get Tile Stickers for $22 each if you buy them in a 2-pack.

As a side note, there’s a rare Apple AirTag discount currently available on Amazon, too.

Next up, we have two Tile tracker deals involving the Tile Slim with crazy 3-year battery life.

First, you can save 20% when you buy the Tile Slim on its own. That deal cuts your cost to $27.99 instead of $35. Or second, you can bundle the Tile Slim with a Tile Mate and save 20% on the pair. This bundle normally sells for $55, but you’ll only pay $43.99 if you take advantage of this sale.

