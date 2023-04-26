Apple AirTag trackers are down to the lowest price of 2023

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Bluetooth item trackers have never been as popular as they are right now, as we learned in a recent report. Needless to say, the recent sales boom is thanks largely to the popularity of Apple AirTag Bluetooth item trackers.

AirTags integrate seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to quickly locate lost items using the Find My app that comes preinstalled on any of Apple’s mobile devices. And right now, AirTag tracker 4-packs are on sale for just $89.99, matching the lowest price of the year.

For those unfamiliar with how AirTags work, it’s actually quite brilliant.

AirTag Bluetooth trackers basically use all of the iPhones around them as antennas. Even if you don’t have an AirTag yourself, your iPhone is still part of a global AirTag tracking network.

Apple’s AirTags constantly ping any iPhones within Bluetooth range and use them to transmit the location. It’s completely anonymous and encrypted, so you don’t have to worry about security. Then, whenever the AirTag owner wants, he or she can check the AirTag’s location using the Find My app.

Apple’s wildly popular Bluetooth item trackers never go on sale directly from Apple Stores. That should go without saying, of course, since Apple never discounts anything. At Apple’s partner retailers, however, you can occasionally find a sale that slashes the price of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers.

Right now, one of these rare opportunities just presented itself. Amazon is offering AirTag Bluetooth item tracker 4-packs for $89.99 instead of $99. That’s a 9% discount that cuts your cost to $22.50 per AirTag.

Individual AirTags cost $29 each, so this is a solid deal. If ever there was a time to stock up on AirTags, this is it.

If you’re an Android user, or if you just don’t want to be locked into Apple’s ecosystem, there are a few good alternatives. The obvious leader among them is Tile, and the Tile Mate is the closest equivalent to the AirTag.

Unfortunately, Tile Mate trackers were not discounted at the time of this writing.