Refurbished iPhone 14 deals start at $645 right now

Refurbished iPhones dominated the market yet again last year, and it’s easy to see why. Apple’s iPhone lineup is the single most popular smartphone line out there, but iPhones are also quite expensive. That’s especially true if you want the latest high-end models — the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs as much as $1,599 before taxes.

If you want a brand-new iPhone 14 model without spending a ton of money, check out guides on the best Verizon phone deals and the best AT&T phone deals. You can currently get an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Pro free from either carrier. But if you want a factory unlocked smartphone without being locked into a contract, we’ve rounded up the best refurbished iPhone 14 deals you can get right now.

We know what you might be thinking right now: if you can get an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro from one of those wireless carriers for free, why not do it? There’s certainly nothing wrong with getting a free iPhone on contract, but it’s important that you fully understand the downside.

AT&T and Verizon aren’t just handing $1,000+ iPhones out for free. Instead, carriers use the allure of a free iPhone to lock subscribers into 36-month contracts. The cost of the phone is spread out across 36 monthly bill credits. If you want to part ways with your carrier sooner than that, you’ll owe the full remaining balance on the phone.

With that in mind, buying a refurbished iPhone 14 or a refurbished iPhone 14 Pro is a great way to save some money on Apple’s latest and greatest smartphones.

There are four different models in Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup, of course. And right now, there are refurbished iPhone 14 deals on each of the four different variants. What’s more, multiple colorways are currently available. Whether you want Apple’s new Deep Purple color or a more traditional colorway, the odds are very good that it’s in stock.

Prices start at just $645 for the refurbished iPhone 14 in red, while most other colors are currently just a few dollars more. That’s a fantastic deal for an iPhone model that normally costs $799 or more.

Of note, Amazon is also currently offering Renewed Premium iPhone 14 models for $750. They’re guaranteed to provide a “like-new experience,” and they’re backed by Amazon’s one-year warranty.

Meanwhile, if you want the larger version, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus deals start at $710. This model is priced from $899 new, so you can save $189.

If you’re looking for Apple’s more powerful line of Pro models, Amazon currently has iPhone 14 Pro refurbs starting at $879 for the 128GB model in multiple colors. This is by far Apple’s fastest iPhone ever, and it normally starts at $999.

Last but not least, refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max deals start at $1,175 with 128GB of storage.

Just keep in mind that all of these prices will constantly be changing as sellers run out of inventory. You might also be able to find better deals if you’re flexible when it comes to the colorway you choose. Make sure you click through all the different colors in stock to find the lowest prices.