Verizon phone deals today include $200 off iPhone 14 Pro, free iPhone 13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Verizon has been one of the top wireless carriers in the US for decades. It’s still a clear leader, and the current crop of Verizon phone deals is a clear reason for the company’s recent success.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering deep discounts for new and returning customers. There are even a few impressive free Verizon smartphone offers for new customers. For example, you can get either a new iPhone 13 or a new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for free on certain 5G plans. Or, you can save $200 on an iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22+ if you want the latest and greatest flagship phones.

Verizon Phone Deals: Deep discounts on Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more See the latest deals

It doesn’t matter if you’re an Apple fan or an Android user. In either case, there are Verizon phone deals available right now to sweeten the pot if you’re thinking about switching.

In addition to discounts on smartphones or even free Verizon phones, you can also get free accessories with some of Verizon’s current deals. For example, the carrier is offering a $200 discount and a free Apple Watch Series 7 when you buy an iPhone 14 Pro on select 5G plans.

Or, if you’re in the market for a new Android flagship, check out Verizon’s current Galaxy S22+ deal. You’ll get a free Galaxy Watch5 as well as a $200 discount right now.

As is the case with the iPhone 14 Pro offer, this deal requires you to sign up for certain 5G unlimited plans in order to be eligible.

Alternatively, if you really want the latest and greatest Samsung phone, you can a credit of up to $100 when you reserve your new Galaxy S23.

Samsung opened reservations on Tuesday, and the Galaxy S23 launch event is scheduled for February 1. Visit Samsung’s website to take advantage of this offer and get up to $100 off your Galaxy S23.

If you don’t need an ultra-high-end flagship phone, there are a few more Verizon phone deals that’ll save even more money. For example, you can get a free iPhone 13 on select 5G unlimited plans. Or, if you prefer Android, you can also choose to get a free Samsung Galaxy A53 5G instead.

Both of those offers are obviously the best deals you can get. They’re also both set to end soon, especially the iPhone 13 offer. It’s a very popular deal, but it’s scheduled to end on January 17.